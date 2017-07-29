Your browser is out-of-date.

7 elegant wall colors to add sophistication to your home

Private Business2 Private Business2
La casa ideale per un single, giovane e colorata, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Living roomAccessories & decoration
Redecorating your home is a big venture, but the key to it all is the colours you put on your four walls. White is safe, sure, but it's also boring. Mandarin orange is anything but boring, but it risks being too distracting. There are some shades that achieve a perfect balance between these competing factors, and end up adding elegance to your home. 

1. Stairways in taupe

Uno spazio semplice e sofisticato, Daniela Nori Daniela Nori Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
As transition areas in the house, stairways are not the area to take risks. A mild, sweet taupe is perfect. 

2. Coral dining

CALDO E FREDDO, Emanuela Orlando Progettazione Emanuela Orlando Progettazione Modern dining room
Warm, strong tones are right for dining spaces, which need to seem energized and elegant at the same time. Coral strikes the right tone, with grey furniture to temper it. 

3. Duke blue

La casa ideale per un single, giovane e colorata, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Living roomAccessories & decoration
This shade of blue is as sophisticated as the medieval title it's named after. It's just a smidgen off powder blue .

4. Black and gold

homify Rustic style bathroom Ceramic
You just can't go wrong with this luxurious combination. Black needs to be lightened, and gold needs to grounded, so they compliment one another perfectly. 

5. Black and white

Vivienda en la Latina 2, StudioBMK StudioBMK Modern bathroom
If you don't quite like the ostentatious pairing of gold and black, white provides the perfect companion for you. 

6. Rose and Cerise

Studio Daido: Appartamento a Roma (Centro) , Dal Sasso Matteo Dal Sasso Matteo Walls
The mixture of these two deep pink shades brings an elegant texture to the wall. Not sure how to get this look? Ask a professional painter

7. Grey bedroom

Marylebone, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern style bedroom
Marylebone

The relaxing space of the bedroom needs to be muted and soft. There's no better colour for that job than grey. 

How about throwing some pattern next to that perfect shade? Here are unique patterns you can use anywhere.

Living room: Nine Daring Decor Ideas

No, Thanks