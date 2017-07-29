7 elegant wall colors to add sophistication to your home

Redecorating your home is a big venture, but the key to it all is the colours you put on your four walls. White is safe, sure, but it's also boring. Mandarin orange is anything but boring, but it risks being too distracting. There are some shades that achieve a perfect balance between these competing factors, and end up adding elegance to your home.
As transition areas in the house, stairways are not the area to take risks. A mild, sweet taupe is perfect.
Warm, strong tones are right for dining spaces, which need to seem energized and elegant at the same time. Coral strikes the right tone, with grey furniture to temper it.
This shade of blue is as sophisticated as the medieval title it's named after. It's just a smidgen off powder blue .
You just can't go wrong with this luxurious combination. Black needs to be lightened, and gold needs to grounded, so they compliment one another perfectly.
If you don't quite like the ostentatious pairing of gold and black, white provides the perfect companion for you.
The mixture of these two deep pink shades brings an elegant texture to the wall. Not sure how to get this look? Ask a professional painter.
The relaxing space of the bedroom needs to be muted and soft. There's no better colour for that job than grey.
