5 Most famous houses in Canada

These Canadian beauties are world famous for a reason. From suburban Ottawa blocks to lakeside retreats these homes have distinct style, innovative layouts, and the unique touches that put them ahead of the crowd. Let's take a tour of them!
This home, in Ottawa's Glebe neighborhood, replaces a tightly packed worker's home from the 20th century. The architect had to create a flowing home that made the most of the unusual shape of the building and it's small square footage.
This Hamilton home is one of the only Art Moderne residences in Ontario. The flat-roofed building has a fun curve on the glass second floor. The style is nautical -inspired as you can see from the porthole window.
This Vancouver home is open, bright, and full of gorgeous blue and white stone. It's huge balcony, expert landscaping, and flared roof set it apart from the crowd.
This smart two-story home makes the most of its amazing lake-front location. The second floor is open to the sun and lake breeze, while the downstairs has more private space. There's a huge deck to the left.
The architects behind this tiny house are experts in green living space. There is a solar system for power and a rain-water catchment system. It's rich colour and rugged texture give it the perfect cottage feel.
