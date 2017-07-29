Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Most famous houses in Canada

The Hambly House, dpai architecture inc dpai architecture inc Modern houses
These Canadian beauties are world famous for a reason. From suburban Ottawa blocks to lakeside retreats these homes have distinct style, innovative layouts, and the unique touches that put them ahead of the crowd. Let's take a tour of them! 

1. Fold Place

Fold Place, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses Building,Sky,Property,Window,Plant,Wheel,Car,House,Vehicle,Tree
Linebox Studio

Fold Place

This home, in Ottawa's Glebe neighborhood, replaces a tightly packed worker's home from the 20th century. The architect had to create a flowing home that made the most of the unusual shape of the building and it's small square footage. 

2. The Hambly House

The Hambly House, dpai architecture inc dpai architecture inc Modern houses Plant,Sky,Building,Window,Tree,Door,Land lot,House,Neighbourhood,Facade
dpai architecture inc

The Hambly House

This Hamilton home is one of the only Art Moderne residences in Ontario. The flat-roofed building has a fun curve on the glass second floor. The style is nautical -inspired as you can see from the porthole window. 

3. Vancouver's pride

House exterior Alice D'Andrea Design Modern houses modern house,modern design,wood exterior,exteriors,stone house,single family home
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design

House exterior

This Vancouver home is open, bright, and full of gorgeous blue and white stone. It's huge balcony, expert landscaping, and flared roof set it apart from the crowd. 

4. Lake of the woods Boat House

Lake of the woods Boat house Unit 7 Architecture Modern houses Water,Cloud,Sky,Plant,Lake,Wood,Tree,Building,Cottage,Window
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods Boat house

This smart two-story home makes the most of its amazing lake-front location. The second floor is open to the sun and lake breeze, while the downstairs has more private space. There's a huge deck to the left. 

5. Greenmoxie Tiny House

Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Minimalist house Wood Black Sky,Building,Plant,Window,Wood,House,Tree,Mobile home,Grass,Siding
Greenmoxie Magazine

Greenmoxie Tiny House

The architects behind this tiny house are experts in green living space. There is a solar system for power and a rain-water catchment system. It's rich colour and rugged texture give it the perfect cottage feel. 

