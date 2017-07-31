9 family homes for every taste

Cozy or modern? Traditional or futuristic? What's your dream home's style? Well, after this ideabook you may just change your mind. We've collected the best of nine distinct styles. Each home has its own character. The hardest part is choosing between them!
This fairy-tale home has a special charm that exudes romance and comfort.
For the small family that wants modern style conventions to make the most of the small square footage, this beauty is perfect. There's two outdoor areas!
Clear line, sharp corners, and a ton of glass put this home squarely in the contemporary category. The light-flooded rooms are stylish and offer a fantastic view.
The classic, stable life can be found within these four solid walls. Here, the romantic garden shelters the home and the private living space is comforting.
This lightly stained wood isn't so much rustic as it is modern. It connects contemporary style with natural surroundings.
This tall, pointed, A-line roof has a world of modern beauty beneath it. The flat white exterior is bright and happy.
This home feels ultra-modern with a flat roof, square design, and huge balcony. But, it brings something new to the table too, with it's all black pallette.
This bright red home with wrap-around porch is the perfect dream home for those who love the country.