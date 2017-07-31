Your browser is out-of-date.

9 family homes for every taste

Private Business2 Private Business2
Privathaus bei Berlin, IOX Architekten GmbH IOX Architekten GmbH Minimalist house
Cozy or modern? Traditional or futuristic? What's your dream home's style? Well, after this ideabook you may just change your mind. We've collected the best of nine distinct styles. Each home has its own character. The hardest part is choosing between them! 

1. Cozy thatched roof home

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern houses
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

This fairy-tale home has a special charm that exudes romance and comfort. 

2. Chic bungalow

PROJEKT DOMU ASTRID (MAŁA) G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

For the small family that wants modern style conventions to make the most of the small square footage, this beauty is perfect. There's two outdoor areas!

3. Modern cube

ML House, JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia Modern houses
JPS Atelier – Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia

JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia
JPS Atelier – Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia
JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia

Clear line, sharp corners, and a ton of glass put this home squarely in the contemporary category. The light-flooded rooms are stylish and offer a fantastic view. 

3. Romantic brick home

Umbau | von der Scheune zum Wohnhaus, Lecke Architekten Lecke Architekten Country style house
Lecke Architekten

Lecke Architekten
Lecke Architekten
Lecke Architekten

The classic, stable life can be found within these four solid walls. Here, the romantic garden shelters the home and the private living space is comforting. 

5. Modern wood

Urlaub an der Ostsee: modernes Ferienhaus mit Holzfassade, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

This lightly stained wood isn't so much rustic as it is modern. It connects contemporary style with natural surroundings. 

6. Apex

Haus 11-24, Gerstner Kaluza Architektur GmbH Gerstner Kaluza Architektur GmbH
Gerstner Kaluza Architektur GmbH

Gerstner Kaluza Architektur GmbH
Gerstner Kaluza Architektur GmbH
Gerstner Kaluza Architektur GmbH

This tall, pointed, A-line roof has a world of modern beauty beneath it. The flat white exterior is bright and happy.

7. Flat and black

Privathaus bei Berlin, IOX Architekten GmbH IOX Architekten GmbH Minimalist house
IOX Architekten GmbH

IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH

This home feels ultra-modern with a flat roof, square design, and huge balcony. But, it brings something new to the table too, with it's all black pallette. 

8. Farmhouse

Norwegisches Holzhaus Typ Arne 100, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
Akost GmbH <q>Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen</q>

Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"
Akost GmbH <q>Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen</q>
Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen"

This bright red home with wrap-around porch is the perfect dream home for those who love the country

9. Log home

homify Modern terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Love the country but prefer the forest to the rolling hills? Then this log home is for you. 

Innovative living: Big Adventures Await With This Tiny House

