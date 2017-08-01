Your browser is out-of-date.

Luxurious living with great details

Surrounded by typical single-family houses, this project by architects from the AR Design Studio has a distinct modern touch. The luxurious interior decor is complimented by the home's fantastic views. Though the front is open to public view, the rear of the home is private, and includes a garden. 

The Facade

This cubic home surprised with a contemporary yet warm mix of materials: wood, glass, concrete, and stone. They all connect harmoniously to create an overall look of unity. 

The Garden

There is a simple stairway leading to the garden. On either side are unique windows that allow light into the space, but are narrow enough to maintain privacy. 

The Kitchen

The colours and materials used for the facade can be found inside as well. This simple, practical kitchen island has the deep grey of the exterior, while the far wall provides texture with the cedar planks. 

The Bathroom

This is pure luxury. The golden wall is absolutely stunning, and brightens the whole space. This glittering backdrop hosts a luxury tub, a minimalist washstand and a simple shelf. 

The Living Room

This is an exceptionally spacious room has sliding doors that lead to the garden. Otherwise, the sophisticated grey room is ready to be dressed with your favourite furniture. 

The Dining Room

The gold here is less ostentatious than the bathroom, but still adds that special something. The simple wood table and the swooping, modern chairs are the perfect gathering spot for the whole family.  

The Inner Garden

Another special feature of this house is the inner garden. There is a single olive tree planted in the space, creating both drama and the feeling of life. It's a peaceful, gorgeous space. 

Love this unique feature? Here nine more daring decor ideas, all for the living room.

