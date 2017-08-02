15 small houses for every taste

These 15 homes are proof that you don't need a lot of square meters to get an ample, luxurious, and stylish home. In fact, small and stunning go hand-in-hand.
In these 98 square meters, a family of four can find everything the heart desires. With its classic saddle roof and modern materials, the house fits into every neighborhood without being boring.
This classic detached house is a bungalow. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room. The attatched garage is spacious.
The traditional saddle roof look isn't for you? How about this cool home in cubic Bauhaus style? It has 150 square meters of useful space, mini-garden and pool included, and proves that modern design and luxury can be implemented wonderfully on a few square meters.
This town house has been renovated and expanded by our experts. Behind this narrow blue façade is 170 square metres of living space.
Here is an exciting alternative for those looking for an exceptional house. This wooden home was a unique exterior, stylish shape, a great view, and 125 square meters of modern interior. It reminds us of this similar wooden home.
This single family home has a lot of traditional elements, with splashes of modern style, especially around those windows. It's 130 square meters, not including the fenced-in yard.
This charming single-family home a has a trendy pop of red next to the front door. It's 92 square meters contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious open concept living area.
Glass plays the leading role in this modern bungalow. It blends interior and exterior space perfectly, allowing in natural light and warmth. This living space is only 110 square meters.
This house is among the smallest on the list, at 75 metres squared. Yet, it's almost one of the most stylish, with black framed windows, a flat modern roof, and striking modern stone.
In Japan, lack of space is a real problem, so architects there have become masters at constructing small and clever homes. This run-away home, for example, is only 52 square meters small, but it feels airy and spacious inside.
Also from Japan, this compact cube comes in the reduced Bauhaus style, which is perfect if you have a small budget. But, it doesn't ask you to sacrifice style.
For those who are looking for rustic chalets and cozy charm, consider this alpine log cabin. It's 120 square meters define rustic mountain life.
This house has one grand look, but its only 80 meters squared. It's bold white face and luxurious pool are huge pluses.
This bright and slanted single-home is a great alternative to a condo, at 76 square meters.
Our last house pushes the idea of minimalism forward, both in terms of the design and the square footage. The mini-cottage is available in four sizes from 15 to 29 square metres.