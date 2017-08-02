Your browser is out-of-date.

15 small houses for every taste

These 15 homes are proof that you don't need a lot of square meters to get an ample, luxurious, and stylish home. In fact, small and stunning go hand-in-hand. 

1. Extra Small

PROJEKT DOMU LILA ECONOMIC , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

In these 98 square meters, a family of four can find everything the heart desires. With its classic saddle roof and modern materials, the house fits into every neighborhood without being boring.

2. Classic bungalow

PROJEKT DOMU LOTE G2 - przytulna harmonia w nowoczesnym wydaniu , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

This classic detached house is a bungalow. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room. The attatched garage is spacious. 

3. Cubic Bauhaus style

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The traditional saddle roof look isn't for you? How about this cool home in cubic Bauhaus style? It has 150 square meters of useful space, mini-garden and pool included, and proves that modern design and luxury can be implemented wonderfully on a few square meters.

4. Renovated town house

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist house
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

This town house has been renovated and expanded by our experts. Behind this narrow blue façade is 170 square metres of living space.

5. Unusual wooden home

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

Here is an exciting alternative for those looking for an exceptional house. This wooden home was a unique exterior, stylish shape, a great view, and 125 square meters of modern interior. It reminds us of this similar wooden home

6. Traditional house

DOM W CENIE MIESZKANIA - Flo II , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

This single family home has a lot of traditional elements, with splashes of modern style, especially around those windows. It's 130 square meters, not including the fenced-in yard. 

7. Pop of red

PROJEKT DOMU KORNEL VI (z wiatą) ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

This charming single-family home a has a trendy pop of red next to the front door. It's 92 square meters contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious open concept living area.

8. Stylish glazing

Prefabricated House, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist house
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Glass plays the leading role in this modern bungalow. It blends interior and exterior space perfectly, allowing in natural light and warmth. This living space is only 110 square meters.

9. Natural stone

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

This house is among the smallest on the list, at 75 metres squared. Yet, it's almost one of the most stylish, with black framed windows, a flat modern roof, and striking modern stone. 

10. Unique mini-house

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

In Japan, lack of space is a real problem, so architects there have become masters at constructing small and clever homes. This run-away home, for example, is only 52 square meters small, but it feels airy and spacious inside. 

11. Compact cube

NaK-house, 門一級建築士事務所 門一級建築士事務所 Modern houses Reinforced concrete White
門一級建築士事務所

門一級建築士事務所
門一級建築士事務所
門一級建築士事務所

Also from Japan, this compact cube comes in the reduced Bauhaus style, which is perfect if you have a small budget. But, it doesn't ask you to sacrifice style. 

12. Small chalet

Kleines Alpine Blockhaus Chalet, Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Finnscania Blockhausfabrik Rustic style house
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik
Finnscania Blockhausfabrik

For those who are looking for rustic chalets and cozy charm, consider this alpine log cabin. It's 120 square meters define rustic mountain life. 

13. Mini Villa

Casa Minimalista, ARQUITECTOnico ARQUITECTOnico Minimalist house White
ARQUITECTOnico

ARQUITECTOnico
ARQUITECTOnico
ARQUITECTOnico

This house has one grand look, but its only 80 meters squared. It's bold white face and luxurious pool are huge pluses. 

14. Asymmetry

Häuser für Singles & Paare, Kern-Haus AG Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG
Kern-Haus AG

This bright and slanted single-home is a great alternative to a condo, at 76 square meters. 

15. Maximum minimalism

Estudios de cubiertas inclinadas 5, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

Our last house pushes the idea of minimalism forward, both in terms of the design and the square footage. The mini-cottage is available in four sizes from 15 to 29 square metres. 

