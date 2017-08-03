How much will a home extension cost me?

Unfortunately, not every expansion is easy to complete. Sometimes there are issues that will require extra planning and money:

- Every expansion needs a solid foundation. Depending on the soil type and conditions, this could be a simple issue, or a tough one.

- Is access to the construction site simple or complicated? Particularly in existing buildings with close neighbours, measures have to be taken, so that workers can reach the construction site.

- Will the structural conditions, walls, roof areas, or windows have to be changed? A roof usually has to be re-done every 12 to 20 years, while windows may not need to be upgraded-- but could save you some money on heating costs if you invest in them.

- Which pipelines and drainage systems must be modified? If you need to replace weeper tiles (drainage pipes), or the interior pipes throughout a floor, you'll incur significant cost.