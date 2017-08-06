House of laminated veneer lumber

This home has the soft style of hardwood that makes every space warm, comfortable, and easy to clean. It's the perfect mix for a family. Wait until you see the huge shaker-style kitchen, open concept living, and wooden ceilings. If you like classic homes, but need a touch of modern style, and love the natural look, you're in luck-- because, amazingly, this home will meet all three of your needs!
This home is the opposite of those flat, boring modern rectangular homes. It's dynamic, layered, with overhanging roof and a huge porch. The stairs are gradual and beautiful, serving as the first introduction to the laminated lumber that fills the house.
As we step inside the home, we can immediately see down to the far wall and kitchen. All down this length is the amazing ceiling, with timber in it's natural warm colour, with white cross beams to bring in some modern structure.
This house needed a more traditional kitchen, in all white, with shining handles, modern appliances and simple layout. It's flanked by the natural wood stairs and leads into a more private space.
Open concept living is great, but sometime you need a bit more privacy. This side room provides just that, with windows facing the back yard, and a glass door separating the space from the rest of the house.
These cute, compact couches look soft and don't overcrowd the space-- which would have made it feel smaller. The simple wooden dining table matches the rest of the wood aesthetic, while the elegant black chandelier draws the eye up to the second floor. Want to add in a wooden loft like this to your home? Talk to a professional.
The second floor feels like a cottage loft. The wood is even more dominant here, making the railings, floors, walls, and even door frames. It's natural feeling is perfectly complimented by the flood of natural light through the windows.
The master bedroom, tucked up into the loft, is all about symmetry. The bed is flanked by two thin doorways, popping out with their modern white paneling. The lighting fixtures, and bed end table, all maintain the symmetry.
The home is surrounded by some lovely woods, in which it feels like a traditional twist on the natural retreat. It could be cottage, home, or both-- it's up to you.
If this home isn't quite your taste, we have something for you, here's 15 houses for every taste. You'll find some great inspiration there!