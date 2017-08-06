9 brilliant trend colours for your wall in 2017

It is said that no living creature can see more shades of green than man. So, its not surprising that this cool can soothe and enrich our lives. Many of us have already taken advantage of this in our home. Maybe, this trendy mint green-grey is the newest shade of green that will find some use in your home. Have you ever thought of making in the main colour of the living space? It is supposed to mimic the natural green of the environment, bringing an invigorating harmony to our every day life. It's also a perfect colour for a kitchen in 2017.