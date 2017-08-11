26 fantastic ideas for small kitchens

A kitchen is always considered to be the heart of our home. Whether it is the smell of fresh coffee, different herbs or freshly baked cake which smells of cinnamon and sugar, they all help us create some of the most beautiful moments of our life.

Not just this, but a kitchen is also a place where our kids tell us all about their school day and stories. Most families have such moments in their living room, but in the case of a small house, a kitchen becomes the ultimate hangout spot.

The lack of space makes it difficult to design a fully functional space within a small area. But with the help of this ideabook, we will show you how to create a beautiful and fully functional kitchen in a small space.