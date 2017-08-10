Your browser is out-of-date.

Snuggle up in this textured rustic home

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
This home is full to the brim with interesting textures. The soft, neutral spaces are made unique with rustic country decor. But, where this home truly breaks the mold is in the bathrooms. If you've never seen a bathroom you'd want to snuggle in, you're in for a rare treat. The elegant bathrooms have marble flooring feeling not just elegant, but comforting. Let's take a look.  

Living

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
The grey and white seating in this luxurious living room is the perfect way to draw out the contrast in the stone tile. This main floor is simply packed with other neutral colours, natural materials, and textures. 

Dining

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
The open-concept home looks just as elegant from the other side, but keep the connection to nature with a wooden table. You can also see the kitchen back-splash from here, in another great combination of black and white. 

Windows

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
Another turn in the main space reveals and secondary sitting area, with a small modern fireplace, alongside huge windows. The natural light just radiates in. 

From the top

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
Those same massive windows give light to the upper floor, and provide some high ceilings for added elegance. The multi-chandelier decor is supberly elegant. 

Master Bedroom

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
On the second floor, the elegance takes second fiddle to the overwhelming comfort of the space. All of the same natural and neutral elements are here, but arranged do the soft fabrics and warm wood are the primary focus. 

A slight turn

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
This master bedroom has enough room for a huge screen and some comfy white furniture. 

Second Bedroom

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
This is a refined space that any guest will find comfort in. The emerald green curtains and chair are a deeper, luxuriant shade which still mimics the beauty of the outdoors beyond the huge window. The vaulted ceiling and chandeliers continue to be huge strong points in this home's design. 

Bathroom

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
Here is the master piece: the bathroom. The cold hard flooring feels anything but in this soft room. The wood accents are perfectly place, from the ceiling to the toilet lid. The layered drapes and unique lighting contribute to the great atmosphere too. 

From the tub

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
The view from inside the tub is just as important as the view from the door, maybe even more so. Here the deep navy takes the focal point, and the soft bench beside the tub looks inviting. 

Kid's room

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
Here is a room that can comfort a child from their toddler days right into young adulthood. Nothing is overly childish, but the model plane, short shelving, and easy-to-clean floors make everything kid-friendly. 

Second angle

РУССКОЕ ШАЛЕ, atmosvera
From the other side, we can see some interesting decor pieces that give this room some personality. What little girl won't love those animals with pink crowns?

If you love the use of wood in this home, you won't want to miss the home of laminated veneer lumber

Decor tricks: 7 ways to perk up your tired house

