The amazing home full of lovely details

Let this home inspire you to add a new rug to your room. Each was selected by the designer with care and flair, as a perfect compliment to the rustic home with amazing architectural details. Some rooms are more traditional, while others push the envelope of modern design, offering some design inspiration for everyone.
This amazing space has lovely architectural details, from the rounded doorways to the white wooden ceiling. The red patterned carpet stands out against this largely white space.
From another angle the details of the room are clearer, including a mixture of textures on various fabrics, and the curved fireplace that matches the doorways.
Through the massive doorway is the dining space. It has another natural material for it's ceiling, rough stone curved upwards for a spacious effect. The rug and chair upholstery don't make perfectly, but play on each others strengths in both pattern and colour. If you can't find dining chairs with the pattern you are looking for you can always get a professional to re-upholster them.
Across the room is the lovely traditional kitchen which combines white plaster, rough stone, and smooth natural wood. The lighting is perfectly placed to make the whole space glow.
This bright, modern room features a deep pink pull-out couch as its focal point. The exact shade of pink is picked up in the carpet to create a real sense of unity.
Of course, carpets and couches don't have to match perfectly to create a statement. This exceptional pair combine duller and more vivid shades of red and blue to make a vibrant modern sitting room.
A detailed rug, or a tapestry, is just as much at home on the wall as on the floor. Here the tapestry provides interesting detail and a cozy ambiance for the bedroom.
