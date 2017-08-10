Before and After homes: 5 extreme transformations!

Whether to rebuild or renovate is a question most home owners find confused about. The one important thing required for answering this question is the advice of an efficient architect. This information is essential as it is them who would calculate whether a new building is really necessary or if renovation is a more favorable option.

One also needs to allow changes to be made even if your house looks great, but the living space is no longer sufficient. To show you how renovation or rebuilding can affect the overall appearance of a home here are five before and after makeover pictures that we have put together.