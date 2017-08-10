Before and After homes: 5 extreme transformations!

Whether to rebuild or renovate is a question most home owners find confused about. The one important thing required for answering this question is the advice of an efficient architect. This information is essential as it is them who would calculate whether a new building is really necessary or if renovation is a more favorable option.
One also needs to allow changes to be made even if your house looks great, but the living space is no longer sufficient. To show you how renovation or rebuilding can affect the overall appearance of a home here are five before and after makeover pictures that we have put together.
This building from the 60s was designed to blend unobtrusively with its surrounding. The biggest problem faced by the owners of this house was that it did not do justice to the demands of the family of four. So the solution was to reconstruct which proved to be both cost-effective and sustainable.
These pictures of the renovated old building, before-after showcase the incredible changes which were promised by the builder. It also displays massive windows and door openings which make it feel like a brand new home. By adding a backyard garden, extra living space could be gained for the family. Along with this, a basement area was also created for the property which now holds an indoor swimming pool.
To keep the house warm and sustainable a pellet heating system with an underground pellet tank and heating assistant solar thermal energy was installed. In addition to all of this, the house also has controlled ventilation with heat recovery, a vacuum cleaner as well as a modern rainwater harvesting system.
While the street facing side of this house was designed with conventional plaster, the backyard left dull and lifeless. This house offered a perfect living condition for the owners, along with a lot of outdoor space for romping and relaxing, so the architects decided to renovate the old building.
Once renovated the house is entirely unrecognizable! The designer incorporated a modern facade that not only makes the entrance look beautiful, but also gives the backyard area a new dimension. The roof of the home was also redesigned to match the overall modern appearance. The new design provided enough space within the house to extend all the common areas like the living room.
In the backyard of this beautiful house, a generous outdoor space was created using colorful natural stones. The use of glass to cover all windows and doors made it possible for the facade to sparkle even during the night.
This old farmhouse has its own charm due to the brick facade and red thatched roof. Apart from the cozy and comfortable appearance, this building had certain limitations when it came to becoming a modern day dream house so they renovate the farmhouse.
The overall layout of the two buildings along with the beautiful roof remained the same even after the renovation. The bigger building consists of all the main areas like living room, kitchen, and bedroom whereas the smaller one has a guest room along with a bathroom.
The living space in the big building is now equipped with all sorts of trendy comfort features. Apart from this, to connect both the buildings a wood clad high ceiling hallway was created which you can see in the picture.
This barren entrance created an unpleasant and uninviting vibe for the visitors due to the dull shades of the facade itself. Along with this other thing like the old fashioned balconies and shutters made the space even more unattractive. The architects and the owners decided to reconstruct the building and give it a classy makeover.
The first thing that people notice after the makeover is the pale blue exterior facade of the house. By covering the open balconies, it gave the architect's enough space indoor to extend the rooms on the first floor. They also built an attic which gives the family additional storage space.
This house was specially designed to save 70% of energy and meet up with the standards of any modern building. All in all, after they convert the house, before after pictures show stunning differences.
The biggest problem faced by the owners of this house was the lack of outdoor area which gave them little to no space for entertaining people. The solution to this issue was creating a two-storey house with a modern facade. The plan was to place the open living room on the ground floor and all the bedrooms on the first floor.
From the previously old fashioned building to this contemporary house the project was considered to be a complete success. The architects also made sure to uplift the vibe of the house by adding bright red color to its exterior facade along with neutral color wooden beams. In order to provide convenience and easy maintenance to the owners, the designers decided to use a slab facade along with pre-painted wood block formwork.
