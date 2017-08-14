5 Amazing modern ways to lay tiles

Modern tile laying patterns are a combination of the wall as well as floor tiles. These tiles can be divided into three categories that are natural stone, ceramic, and fine stone. Most people opt for large square or rectangular tiles for their bathrooms because they are also easy to lay out. The geometric tiles laying pattern for 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm blocks are often chosen to be similar to the parallel approach. The biggest size available in these tiles can sometimes reach up to 120 cm. Out of all the shapes, square tiles are specially laid out using this classic installation method as it provides a refined and perfectly harmonious sequence.

This photo can help you realize the kind of tiles which are suitable for the pavement a bathroom. The wall and the floor of this bathroom are covered with same types of tile series which were used in two different shapes. While the floor is covered with rectangular porcelain tiles, the square ones were used to cover the wall. Every tile used in this bathroom reflects a dual tone appearance without any set format. So to make this layout look beautiful, the designer decided to let every individual tile work its magic. The uniqueness of this method was further emphasized by the contrasting white joint color used within the room.