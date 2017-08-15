6 Ways to hide the washing machine in your bathroom

In comparison to refrigerators and other kitchen appliances, which are now available in various designs, washing machines have still not changed in the past decade. These gadgets usually end up in the cellar or the bathroom as they are considered to be not that good looking. Even if you place your washing machine in the bathroom, you can still make the overall appearance look beautiful by hiding them in proper locations.

There are certain points that you need to consider before picking the perfect hiding spot. The first thing is to remember that washing machines are electronic appliances which might require repair or replacement, so the location should be easily accessible. Second, if you have a top loader than the size of the door should be big enough for the machine to be loaded with clothes. Narrow space might not sound such a big issue now but can become a hassle in the longer run.