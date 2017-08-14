6 Tricks to make a low ceiling look higher

We would all love to have a beautiful house with plenty of space, light, and air, but the reality is often different. If you are not lucky enough to own a spacious old building or a modern villa, then you often have to settle for a low ceiling house that makes each room appear narrower and smaller. Owning a low ceiling house does not mean that you need to feel clustered or imprisoned. With the right kind of tricks and ideas, even a low ceiling can appear higher. Not just this but it can also give you a more comfortable and generous living experience within the house.
Selecting the right kind of color can make a room appear higher. To be sure that a color does not have an oppressive effect it is advised to choose only lighter tones or shades. Colors like radiant white, soft cream or delicate pastels are the best option for rooms with low ceilings. These colors can help the room to open up visually, reflect the light better, and making the ceiling look further. If you still want to incorporate other shades in your room then opting for cool tones like light blue and lilac is worth a shot.
Using bright colors can give a room the illusion of space. This also makes the ceiling look higher than usual. In general, our experts recommend that the ceiling of a room should always be brighter than the walls, as it distracts us from focusing on the height. In order to make your living space generous and airy, it is important to keep the walls as bright and fresh as possible. Using dark tones of color will make your room seem small despite the bright ceiling. But in the case of a floor using darker tones is acceptable. Till the time your ceiling and walls look lighter.
Using the right kind of light can have a stretching effect on your low ceiling rooms. It is advised to refrain from using lamps that protrude from the roof such as chandeliers or large pendulum fixtures. Instead one should opt for accent wall light fixtures. By highlighting the ceiling with the help of these lamps, it will make the space look open and airy instantly.
Putting on indirect light fixtures is generally advisable for a small room. If you want to an alternative for ceiling lights then deciding on different installation sports can be an excellent way to blend different lights. This will also give your room an impression of more space. In addition to this refined floor, lights can also be of great use in such situations.
With the correct choice of furniture, even low ceiling height can be extended. It is also important not to over stretch a room because every additional piece of furniture would also make the space look narrow. Bulky pieces of furniture like wooden wardrobes and cabinets are mostly used in rooms with a low ceiling. Instead, our experts suggest that such rooms should have simple and delicate pieces of furniture that too in bright colors. Along with this, one should also opt for low rise furniture so that you can extend the space between the object and the ceiling as much as possible. So the best furniture options that you may have include slim side boards, flat seating furniture, and low tables. Even delicate shelves are better than a bulky piece of furniture.
A room that has low ceiling should always be painted with bright wall colors. Along with this, there are numerous other things that you can do regarding wall design when it comes to making a space look open and airy. One of the most popular tips from the world of fashion design can also be applied here which is that vertical stripes stretch optically and conjure a slim silhouette. In simple words, this means that vertical lines can make anything look longer. Wallpapers that display bold patterns can also be a good choice for decorating such rooms. One only needs to remember to extend the wallpaper all the way up to the ceiling so that it looks like a single extended space.
Large windows or doors specially made out of glass can be reliable helpers in making a space look generous. Glass brings in the feeling of lightness and also allows natural life to flow freely into the rooms. Due to this, rooms with low ceilings appear to be wider and more open. If you cannot equip your rooms with large windows then using the right kind of curtains can also do the trick. To give your space the illusion of height, you should always opt for a ceiling to floor curtain. It will direct your focus onto the vertically flowing material rather than the actual height. Transparent material for your curtain can also be an excellent choice for making the space look open.
In addition to curtains, there are numerous other accessories that can contribute in making your room look bigger and higher. Just likes glass windows, mirrors to have the same opening and brightening effect for rooms with a low ceiling. The best way to accessorize your walls is by opting for a large format model that expands vertically. Even if you use artworks or picture frames you can still achieve the same refined effect. The only thing to remember while decorating a wall is to place the image or artwork higher than your usual height. It will direct the view upwards, thus giving you the feeling of altitude.
