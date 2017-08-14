6 Tricks to make a low ceiling look higher

Selecting the right kind of color can make a room appear higher. To be sure that a color does not have an oppressive effect it is advised to choose only lighter tones or shades. Colors like radiant white, soft cream or delicate pastels are the best option for rooms with low ceilings. These colors can help the room to open up visually, reflect the light better, and making the ceiling look further. If you still want to incorporate other shades in your room then opting for cool tones like light blue and lilac is worth a shot.

Using bright colors can give a room the illusion of space. This also makes the ceiling look higher than usual. In general, our experts recommend that the ceiling of a room should always be brighter than the walls, as it distracts us from focusing on the height. In order to make your living space generous and airy, it is important to keep the walls as bright and fresh as possible. Using dark tones of color will make your room seem small despite the bright ceiling. But in the case of a floor using darker tones is acceptable. Till the time your ceiling and walls look lighter.