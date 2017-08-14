Passive and sustainable: the pond house

Building a house in a a nature conservation is a particular challenge, but this project from the UK did it quite successfully.

It was built among the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads, the largest wetland areas in Great Britain. In order to maintain ecological balance, these two areas were recognized as a national park, composed of 303 km squared. Thus, this house was subject to strict guidelines and aesthetic requirements. An environmentally-focused design, and materials, had to be at the forefront of the design of The Pond House.