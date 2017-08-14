Passive and sustainable: the pond house

Building a house in a a nature conservation is a particular challenge, but this project from the UK did it quite successfully.
It was built among the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads, the largest wetland areas in Great Britain. In order to maintain ecological balance, these two areas were recognized as a national park, composed of 303 km squared. Thus, this house was subject to strict guidelines and aesthetic requirements. An environmentally-focused design, and materials, had to be at the forefront of the design of The Pond House.
Since the surroundings of the home are natural and characterized by, above all, the water of the marshland, the home had to reflect this. The materials had to be both natural and reflect the aesthetic of the environment. In addition, the owner of the home insisted that the design had to be sustainable. So, the facade and roof were dressed with roughly sawn and untreated Siberian larch wood. The material is natural, plain, and given texture by panelling.
The interior of the house has 110 meters squared of living space. It's elegant and classic look is created with darker wooden furniture, classic art prints, and a creamy wall colour. The house is also practical, as a passive home with requires no heating system, just good thermal insulation and windows to moderate the temperature.
For the home's energy needs a solar panel system has been installed on the roof. While the panels produce electricity, they are also directly used to heat the home's water. There are other brilliant design elements in this roof. The water-permeable terrace collects and stores rainwater, and drains some of it towards the garden. Irrigation for the garden and water supply are ensured for the long-term in this home. Talk to a professional to get the same design for yourself.
The architecture and orientation of the house also contribute to it's energy efficiency. The building faces south, and ten degrees east. As a result, the sun's warmth reaches the bedrooms early in the morning, and maintains it's shine on the solar panels for as long as possible. Small windows are placed along the top of the home, which allow excess heat to escape if it gets too warm. If it's too cold, the small windows also allow extra sunlight in.
We can't mention the garden without giving you a view of the lush pathway through it. When the plants are mature they'll climb up this trellis and make the pathway even more lush.
