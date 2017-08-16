Your browser is out-of-date.

23 Cheap yet effective and stylish garden fence ideas

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern Garden
Your privacy is one of the most important things to you. But still spending an enormous amount of money on garden fencing ideas or solutions never seems to be a great plan. Keeping this in mind, we looked at some of the most competently priced fencing solutions being used by landscape architects and collected them all in this ideabook. 

If you need to create a partition or wall between you and your neighbors garden but are still looking to save some cash at the end of the day, then you must read this article and choose the best solution for yourself.

1. Similar woven bamboo fences can be connected to a solid wall with ease.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

2. To create a softer barrier using plants as natural fencing can be a great idea.

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L’ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern Garden
SEVEN GARDEN

SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN

3. Solid fencing can be cheaper if you are willing to use reclaimed wood.

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

4. Freestanding bamboo sticks can be cut to any size to create a cheap fencing.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

5. Cheap pre-made panels can be customized with a shiny coat of paint.

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

6. Short and plain wooden panels can be far cheaper than fancy ones.

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

7. One can also use chunky strip made out of pallet wood as their cheap fencing idea.

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

8. Gabions are a great way to use value material to create something solid, improvised, and beautiful.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

9. Low-level fencing can also be a great option especially if paint it with bright colors.

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

10. Decking planks bought in bulk can be used to create an entirely cohesive and linear fencing solution.

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

11. Open trellis fencing ideas allows you to grow climbers for a more organic and natural outcome.

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

12. Pale woven panels like these won't make your garden feel too enclosed.

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

13. Simple spaced wooden fencing can give your house a country like feel while still being in your budget.

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

14. White picket fences are generally used in cottages, but they still look great everywhere.

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

15. Integrated fencing which is also a part of your outdoor furniture can help create an opaque barrier.

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern Garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

16. Trellis panels can offer you a visual barrier without interfering with the natural light source.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. A wooden framework covered with artificial greenery is a modern and aesthetic fencing trend that also offers good value for money.

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern Garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden – Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

18. Chicken wire fencing is almost invisible, but it still does the job of keeping unwanted visitors out.

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern Garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

19. Mesh panels placed on top of a solid wall can provide you with an extra level of privacy without costing too much.

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

20. Extra tall fencing will naturally cost you a little more. But if you opt for a cheaper wood quality, which needs a bit of treating, then you can save big time.

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern Garden
Perfect Stays

Lawn

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

21. Creating a funky looking fence, using perspex panels would not only be an inexpensive option but will also make the space look beautiful.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

22. Similar looking marine ply can be bought from any DIY store and customized to fit even the most unusual space. The best part is that it is not horrendously expensive.

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern Garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

23. A stainless steel sheet is not only reasonable to buy, but a simple laser cutting job can make it look fancy as well.

Stainless Steel Fence Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Garden Accessories & decoration
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless Steel Fence

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

8 amazing Nordic Houses
Which one of these ideas was your favourite?

