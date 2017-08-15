10 Inspiring house floor plans

Square designs are practical and good but when it comes to creating an extraordinary living experience the floor plan of your dream house can be anything that you may like. Instead of straight lines, the rooms can also have slanted walls and corners for cozy sofa seating. This floor plan showcases a ground level living area which offers enough space for three bedrooms and a living area. Each bedroom has its private bathroom with shower while the family bathroom with tub is accessible from the hallway.

