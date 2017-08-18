Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

You'll want to steal these 13 wooden home exteriors

Private Business2 Private Business2
CASA ALEGRA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
Loading admin actions …

Wood is a warm, natural material that brings life to any area of a home. Sure, there's newer materials to use on a home's exterior, but there is a reason wood is making a come-back. With new staining possibilities, and in combination with new materials, wood looks better than ever on the exterior of our homes. In 2017, this trend is clearer than ever, lets take a look at some examples. 

1. Bright and warm

Villa in legno a Quart (AO), Eddy Cretaz Architetttura Eddy Cretaz Architetttura Modern houses
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura

Eddy Cretaz Architetttura
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura

Rustic and country homes absolutely have to have wood, in their exterior especially. But, you can still combine this traditional material with some punchy stuff, like this bright red, and dozens of lights to make both materials stand out. It's fresh and energetic. 

2. Trio of wood

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can use not one, or two, washes of wood, but three. Mixing up the thickness of the panels and their orientation is another good way to spice up the look. 

3. Glass and wood

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Big windows and naturally finished wood are the modern combo extraordinaire. The glass allows for natural light to nourish the home, while the wood further emphasizes the interior space's connection to the outside, natural world. 

4. Mixing materials

ATLAS TERAS | Mersin | Turkey , BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS Modern houses
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS

BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS

Wood is a versatile material, and in the right finishes it can look right at home with other materials, providing a unified but interesting look, instead of providing dramatic contrast, which isn't for everyone. 

5. Bold wood

Modernes Ferienwohnhaus in Anlehnung an ein traditionelles Drempelhaus, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Gable roof
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Then again, for those who like the bold look, wood can adapt to that too. In particular, dark cold coloured wood is highly dramatic. It feels sophisticated, and contrasts almost any material your neighbour's house is using. 

6. Contrast

M4-house 「重なり合う家」, Architect Show Co.,Ltd Architect Show Co.,Ltd Modern houses
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

Another way of bringing wood into modernity in a bold way is using wood as the foundation of a cubic style home, as the architects behind this beauty did. The corners and edges are finished in a matte black material, defining the shape even more. It's quite eye-catching. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Texture

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If that's a little too much contrast for you, concrete and wood mix together to create a more unified look. The secret is texture-- having textured concrete, or even textured grey stone, flows into the natural texture of the wood grain. 

8. A touch of wood

CASA N+E, Narda Davila arquitectura Narda Davila arquitectura Industrial style houses
Narda Davila arquitectura

Narda Davila arquitectura
Narda Davila arquitectura
Narda Davila arquitectura

Futuristic or industrial styles are often blocky and stark. Occasionally, they need to be grounded, and nothing is better to add that bit of natural warmth and connection to the earth than wood. 

9. Focal point

CASA ALEGRA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

Even in small amounts, wood can create a focal piece for the whole exterior of the home, creating a warmer look than you'd have without it. 

10. Match the deck

Casa Las Aguilas, Besana Studio Besana Studio Modern houses Beige
Besana Studio

Besana Studio
Besana Studio
Besana Studio

You can create a very sophisticated and unified look if you match the wood in your facade to the wood you used for your deck. 

11. Corner block

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern houses
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

Another play on cubic homes is to creat each block out of a different material. In this case, wood has a great role to play. 

12. Just the door

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's something special about the first part of your home you, and your guests, will touch. The front door needs to be welcoming, and wood is a great material to accomplish this. 

13. Be creative

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses Wood White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Whether you're looking for a little or a lot of wood, be sure to consider the different washes, textures, orientations, and types of tree that you could use. 

Lets talk about another material: 5 ways to use tile

How much does it cost to install a patio?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks