Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 porches for people who love outdoor living

Private Business2 Private Business2
Летняя терраса в частном доме, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Patios & Decks
Loading admin actions …

A semi-enclosed space, or even a sunroom, may be the best solution for your deck. Covered by a pergola, an awning, or a porch cover, this solution is perfect for creating social spaces for the whole family, allowing you to enjoy lunch and dinner in the fresh air, but comfortably sheltered. If you're interested, consider these 15 magnificent porch projects by our architects. They are only for families who love the outdoors! Come and discover them!

1. Classic

Террасы с видом на идеальный сад, Террадек Террадек Patios & Decks Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
Террадек

Террадек
Террадек
Террадек

This deck has high ceilings and is decorated with simple and elegant outdoor furniture, to demarcate two distinct areas: a dining area and a relaxation area.

2. Rustic

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Patios & Decks
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

This beauty has brick on the walls, tiles with regular geometric patterns on the floor, and a strong mint green L-table set. It's very retro.

3.Relaxed

Банный дом , Pavelchik Design Pavelchik Design Spa
Pavelchik Design

Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design

This porch overlooks a lovely scene. It is covered by a wooden structure with a fabric awning. The wooden floor and furniture create a perfect space to enjoy the exterior with elegance and total relaxation.

4.City in the balcony

Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern Garden
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

On the terrace, in the city, you want to cover up parts of your deck to maintain your privacy and tranquility. Wicker furniture completes this elegant and refined space.

5.Open roof

Деревенский дом в современном стиле (РЕЗИДЕНЦИЯ_Х), НБ_Частный Девелопмент НБ_Частный Девелопмент Minimalist house Wood Wood effect
НБ_Частный Девелопмент

НБ_Частный Девелопмент
НБ_Частный Девелопмент
НБ_Частный Девелопмент

This beautiful structure is a minimalist porch, just suggesting the outline of a roof. It defines the space but leaves you to lounge in the sun.

6.Long Porch

Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Patios & Decks
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

Way-Project Architecture & Design
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design
Way-Project Architecture & Design

In this image we see a long porch that develops from the wall of the house, equipped with a dining room and a large outdoor living room, in direct contact with the extensive lawns around the house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7.Poolside

Casa G+M, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

The rear section of this house is occupied by a beautiful pool, attached to the house through a large sliding door. Above it, a natural wood roof with exposed beams adds a rustic feel to the yard. 

8.Natural look

Дом "Woodlark" - комбинированные конструкции, NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома Patios & Decks
NEWOOD – Современные деревянные дома

NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD – Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома

Natural wood, glass and brick give life to the spectacular balcony. It has a fluid and organic connection to the garden environment, where you can relax and enjoy the tranquility of nature.

9.Pergola Swing

Casa de Inverno, Kauer Arquitetura e Design Kauer Arquitetura e Design Rustic style garden
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

The pergola, with brick and wooden beams, was finished with a suspended sofa: a real swing to rock in, gently on hot summer nights.

10. Mediterranean

Летняя терраса в частном доме, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Patios & Decks
Sweet Home Design

Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design

This stylish balcony offers a  Mediterranean atmosphere. Leather poufs, a sofa with white trim, and seats in soft blue fabric with white cushions provide all the comfort you could desire. 

11.Exposed stone

Дом с мотивами северо-западной американской архитектуры, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Patios & Decks
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

A modern design is what shows this porch with wooden pergola. The porch develops from the stone wall, with wooden beams and metal, and fabric cover.

12.Sheltered

Жилой дом в стиле Фрэнка Ллойда Райта, АРХИФАБРИКА АРХИФАБРИКА Modern terrace
АРХИФАБРИКА

АРХИФАБРИКА
АРХИФАБРИКА
АРХИФАБРИКА

Cut into a corner of the balcony, this is a space for relaxation. The stone offers a real sense of security, and a connection to nature. 

13.Refined

ЛЕТНЯЯ ВЕРАНДА, Tony House Interior Design & Decoration Tony House Interior Design & Decoration Patios & Decks
Tony House Interior Design &amp; Decoration

Tony House Interior Design & Decoration
Tony House Interior Design &amp; Decoration
Tony House Interior Design & Decoration

The elegant finishes beneath this wooden structure are excellent. There are high seats covered with soft fabrics, curtains to enclose the space, and a series of ceiling lamps with slender and and elegant forms. 

14.Kitchen balcony

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

Another design for an elegant porch, with a light, light wooden roof, and a large endowed corner with tall stools, dedicated to the outdoor kitchen overlooking the dining area.

15.Tropical look

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

A rustic wooden shed, of simple beauty, accompanies the spectacular swimming pool in this beautiful garden. A tiled floor and wooden garden furniture completes this set. 

If you're ready to delve into a home interior, this Russian country home will surprise you. 

10 cladding ideas for your bathroom

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks