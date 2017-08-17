Glorious country home

This giant country home is fit for Russian royalty. It's unique shape and giant windows lend for a bright and architecturally interesting interior. The designers wanted to create a modern home, but with touches of Russian flair that have the house feeling traditional and full of character. There's fireplaces and Russian tile amidst soft modern furniture. We're sure you'll love it.
The symmetrical home exterior (not to mention the great landscaping) puts the focus on the huge, double-story bay windows. The unique roof shape and creamy yellow siding make the home feel like a modern castle.
This long entryway has subtle touches to make it stand out. The wainscoting, shapely ceiling, and hardwood flooring mark the home as both modern and high quality. The lighting fixtures, which are shaped like droplets of light, add character.
Immediately our eye was drawn up to this living room's incredible ceiling. The grid pattern defines the space and shows off how long the room is. The mix of purple and neutrals make for a modern statement, especially on top of that hardwood floor.
The character of this room is found in the textured details, from the pillow, to the fireplace and the clock. The romantic mantel piece is the perfect place to collect some family trinkets.
The same colour palette was used in the huge kitchen, creating a modern and romantic space. There is so much counter-space in this room, which is always a great priority to have in mind to make a functional kitchen.
This guest space is full of neutrals and simple decor to make for a laid-back, relaxing space. There's still some country charm in the wooden paneling and the small picture frames, but overall the room would be a welcome sight for a guest with any kind of taste.
The master bedroom is a different story. It's full of various patterns and neutral colours, with a hint of purple, to match the romantic palette used in the rest of the home. The bed-frame is soft and luxurious, the side table has a great deal of character, and so does the shape of the room itself.
In so many modern baths, the bathroom designers use up much of budget on high quality modern fixtures, which they should, but sometimes there's no money left to add some personality. Well, the designers behind this home found a way to add something extra, with some beautiful tiling.
This giant home has a whole second living room on the top floor! Like the first, it combines neutrals with a hint of purple on top of modern hardwood floor. But, its overall look is more traditional, with older arm chairs and candles, creating a romantic country look.
If you're looking for ways to incorporate some beautiful Russian tile into your home, try these 5 strategies.