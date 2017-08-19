Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The best ways to get water into your garden

Private Business2 Private Business2
Patiotuin Sittard, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Ponds, pools, waterfalls, what's the right water feature for your garden? If you're not aware of all of the options, we've selected some of the best designs for you to peruse. We're sure you'll find your water muse among the landscape architects behind these luxurious garden features. 

1. Natural

Urbaner Garten im Herzen Nürnbergs, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Modern Garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

A small rock face and waterfall, completed with a natural pool at the bottom, is the perfect way to emphasize your wild garden. 

2. Ultra-Modern

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Swim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

If your garden is modern and practical instead, consider this minimalist fountain. 

3. Colourful

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Swim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Grey doesn't mesh with everyone's aesthetics. Those who are more fond of bold colour and design will appreciate this candy apple red waterfall. 

4. Simple and natural

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Accessories & decoration
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

So you want the natural look, but think the piles of rocks beneath most fountains are uninspiring? Then this round wooden fountain is the perfect natural choice for you. 

5. Concrete cliff

Patiotuin Sittard, Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs Modern Garden
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs

Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs
Hoveniersbedrijf Guy Wolfs

The dramatic and geometrical shape of this fountain and pool combination feature is great for those who need a water feature that flows with an industrial style home. 

6.Black and bold

Casa Rinconada., Echauri Morales Arquitectos Echauri Morales Arquitectos Patios & Decks
Echauri Morales Arquitectos

Echauri Morales Arquitectos
Echauri Morales Arquitectos
Echauri Morales Arquitectos

It's quite unusual to make a fountain black, but this beauty really adds some drama to the space, especially combined with the spout fountain design. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Zen

Water zone Studio Earthbox Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Studio Earthbox

Water zone

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

The globe on the right is a small fountain, trickling down into the Zen-garden rocks below. The tropical plants which the foutain waters solidfy the relaxing atmosphere.

8. Dramatic Zen

Fontaine de Jardin, Janelabe Janelabe Modern Garden
Janelabe

Janelabe
Janelabe
Janelabe

Again, black can make any garden design a little more bold. As a bonus, this simple fountain will come in nicely under budget. 

9. Rock pool

Patio, la encantada, Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion Modern Garden
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion

Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura &amp; Construccion
Daniel Teyechea, Arquitectura & Construccion

There's a real sense of solid, stable presence in this garden, thanks to the textured rock wall and matching water pools. 

10. Desert rock

Quellsteine, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Garden Accessories & decoration Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

For a brighter look, use lighter stones in your water feature. They reflect light and remind one of the heat of a desert oasis. 

11. Subtle flow

Wasser im Garten, Natur-Teiche, Schwimm-Teiche, Wasserfälle, Bachläufe, Tsukubai, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Asian style garden
japan-garten-kultur

japan-garten-kultur
japan-garten-kultur
japan-garten-kultur

You can use any kind of rock that strikes your fancy in your fountain. These simple, flat stones create a subtle look that works with the local environment. 

12. Square pool

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

If a fountain isn't for you, a small pool of water adds some serenity to a space, without require much maintenance, or making noise. 

13. Placement

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

Don't be afraid to extend your entertaining space by placing the pool somewhat away from the main gathering spot. Of course, what this space is really lacking is a fence. Luckily, we have 23 cheap fence ideas that would work great. 

The perfect color palette for the house facade

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks