A dark home becomes light and soft

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Country style bedroom Grey
Loading admin actions …

This holiday home in the middle of the Swiss Alps hadn't been updated in some time. It had become a dark and cramped space, certainly not a place you'd like to go for your vacation. But, Ardesia Design, interior architects, saw the potential in this little home, and came in to re-decorate from top to bottom. It ends up looking bright and soft. 

Morning light

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Living room
The morning light streaming into this room makes it feel bright and open. These new windows have nude curtains, if you get too warm. The new furniture is all of the finest materials, and we love those decorative pillows. 

Fireside

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Living room Solid Wood Wood effect
The home already had these wooden walls, but they were dark and dreary. Their new light look matches the modern fire place. It's a rustic, but contemporary look. 

Hallway

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Living room Solid Wood Wood effect
Both the ceiling and the walls in this home were sanded down and re-finished in their light, creamy colour. The light floor, on the other hand, is brand new throughout the home. 

Dining room

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Industrial style dining room Metal Black
These dark dining room chairs were custom built by a company in Belgium which specializes in reclaimed bespoke furniture. They contrast perfectly with the rest of the colours in the home, actually making it seem brighter. 

Kitchen

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Industrial style dining room Metal Black
Originally, the kitchen and dining room had a wall between them. Bringing the wall down has opened up the space and created a flow through the home. 

Master Bedroom

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Country style bedroom Grey
This soft, simple look is as romantic and relaxing at it gets. The dark half of the bedspread anchors the room, while the subtle pattern on the wall adds just enough detail to the room. 

Second Bedroom

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Country style bedroom Red
This room is romantic too, but the designers went for a more dramatic look, with cherry red wall, pillows, and wardrobe. The subtle wooden handles and the white on the rest of the walls bring the room closer to the feel of the rest of the home. 

If you'd prefer to vacation in Russian than Switzerland, take a look at this gorgeous Russian country home.

