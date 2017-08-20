Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to have a healthier and safer bathroom

VANCOUVER - NEW CONSTRUCTION, Alice D'Andrea Design
There are some design choices you can make in your bathroom that will make it healthier and safer. You don't have to sacrifice style, of even your budget, for these changes! Talk to your interior designer about incorporating some of these clever designs and bathroom elements. 

1. Close the toilet before you flush

Master Ensuite Alice D'Andrea Design Modern bathroom
Alice D'Andrea Design

Master Ensuite

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

Bacteria from the toilet can spray out to the rest of room when you flush and lid is open. Even some of the bacteria will land on the toothbrushes. 

2. Use Bar Soap

Коктейль стилей, YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

It turns out that we use less bar soap than we use liquid soap, to get the same clean. Over a few years, you'll save a pretty penny. 

4.Install Grab Bars

Bathroom STUDIO Z Modern bathroom
STUDIO Z

Bathroom

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Next to the toilet, in the shower, and in the tub, its important to have something to grab onto, not just for the elderly, but also in case you slip. 

5.Clean the fan

В СТИЛЕ ШЕББИ ШИК , Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой
Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой

Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой
Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой
Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой

A bathroom fan can go over looked for its whole lifetime, but cleaning it is a top priority for keeping air circulation in the bathroom. Without proper circulation, mold can develop. 

6.Buy a toilet tap kit

Bathroom Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli
Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli

Bathroom

Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli
Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli
Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli

This brilliant invention has you wash your hands in a little sink on top of the toilet. When you're done, the water drains into the bowl. This way, your hand washing water serves a second purpose. 

7. Use a brush

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cleaning the toilet bowl out with chemicals isn't necessary. With a proper brush, and some soap, you can accomplish the job without using anything harsh or polluting water. 

8. Get a bidet

apartment, KOKON zespół architektoniczny
KOKON zespół architektoniczny

apartment

KOKON zespół architektoniczny
KOKON zespół architektoniczny
KOKON zespół architektoniczny

By far, a bidet is the simplest and stylish way to clean up. They look quite beautiful too!

9. Use a hand shower

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you can direct the flow of water right where you want it, you use less. It also makes rinsing the tub after scrubbing it down quite simple. 

10. Buy a dual flush toilet

Sandpit Lane , Novispace
Novispace

Sandpit Lane

Novispace
Novispace
Novispace

The half flush function on these toilets cuts down your water usage dramatically.

Looking for more tips for the bathroom? We have you covered, with six ways to hide your  washing machine in the bathroom

