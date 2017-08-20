9 ways to have a healthier and safer bathroom

There are some design choices you can make in your bathroom that will make it healthier and safer. You don't have to sacrifice style, of even your budget, for these changes! Talk to your interior designer about incorporating some of these clever designs and bathroom elements.
Bacteria from the toilet can spray out to the rest of room when you flush and lid is open. Even some of the bacteria will land on the toothbrushes.
It turns out that we use less bar soap than we use liquid soap, to get the same clean. Over a few years, you'll save a pretty penny.
Next to the toilet, in the shower, and in the tub, its important to have something to grab onto, not just for the elderly, but also in case you slip.
A bathroom fan can go over looked for its whole lifetime, but cleaning it is a top priority for keeping air circulation in the bathroom. Without proper circulation, mold can develop.
This brilliant invention has you wash your hands in a little sink on top of the toilet. When you're done, the water drains into the bowl. This way, your hand washing water serves a second purpose.
Cleaning the toilet bowl out with chemicals isn't necessary. With a proper brush, and some soap, you can accomplish the job without using anything harsh or polluting water.
By far, a bidet is the simplest and stylish way to clean up. They look quite beautiful too!
When you can direct the flow of water right where you want it, you use less. It also makes rinsing the tub after scrubbing it down quite simple.
The half flush function on these toilets cuts down your water usage dramatically.
Looking for more tips for the bathroom? We have you covered, with six ways to hide your washing machine in the bathroom.