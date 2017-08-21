Your browser is out-of-date.

A contemporary home in black and white

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Modern bathroom
Is there a more sophisticated colour combination that black and white? The architects behind this home don't seem to think so. The whole home is unified in the colour palette, from the exterior to the bathroom. There are little pops of colour, of course, but the focus is on neutral, modern, design. There's even blue prints of this beauty to look at. 

Exterior

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Modern houses
The dark brick is highlighted by the long stripes of white down each side of the building. Also, there's some environmentally-savvy design here-- with huge solar panels. 

Main floor

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen
The blueprints of the main floor reveal an open concept home, with a spacious entryway. There's even room for an office f to the right, making this a perfect option for someone who works at home. 

Kitchen

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Modern kitchen
Here's the gorgeous contemporary kitchen, in classic black and white, with stainless steel appliances to add in another colour. 

A second look

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Modern kitchen
The cupboard doors have a reflective surface. That's one way to add a really polished feel to a simple colour palette. 

Second floor

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen
The second floor reveals this black and white beauty is a three-bedroom home, with two bathrooms. It also as a huge walk-in closet next to the master bedroom, which could work as a dressing room. 

Bathroom

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Modern bathroom
The angular tub in the master bathroom continues the classy atmosphere. Here, things are less reflective, for a calmer look and less stress on your morning eyes. A brilliant bathroom designer must have been behind this lovely space. 

Lights

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Modern bathroom
Nothing has been neglected in this bathroom, the glowing lights around the mirror-- which doubles as cupboard space, ensuring there is always good lighting. 

Open Shower

Modernes Einfamilienhaus mit A+ Hybrid-Haustechnik, Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Heinrich Blohm GmbH - Bauunternehmen Modern bathroom
The master bath also has a unique shower design, which is open and keeps the space feeling huge. The slanted shower bottom ensure you won't flood the floor. 

