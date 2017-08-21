A contemporary home in black and white

Is there a more sophisticated colour combination that black and white? The architects behind this home don't seem to think so. The whole home is unified in the colour palette, from the exterior to the bathroom. There are little pops of colour, of course, but the focus is on neutral, modern, design. There's even blue prints of this beauty to look at.
The dark brick is highlighted by the long stripes of white down each side of the building. Also, there's some environmentally-savvy design here-- with huge solar panels.
The blueprints of the main floor reveal an open concept home, with a spacious entryway. There's even room for an office f to the right, making this a perfect option for someone who works at home.
Here's the gorgeous contemporary kitchen, in classic black and white, with stainless steel appliances to add in another colour.
The cupboard doors have a reflective surface. That's one way to add a really polished feel to a simple colour palette.
The second floor reveals this black and white beauty is a three-bedroom home, with two bathrooms. It also as a huge walk-in closet next to the master bedroom, which could work as a dressing room.
The angular tub in the master bathroom continues the classy atmosphere. Here, things are less reflective, for a calmer look and less stress on your morning eyes. A brilliant bathroom designer must have been behind this lovely space.
Nothing has been neglected in this bathroom, the glowing lights around the mirror-- which doubles as cupboard space, ensuring there is always good lighting.
The master bath also has a unique shower design, which is open and keeps the space feeling huge. The slanted shower bottom ensure you won't flood the floor.
Here is another luxurious home with a great bathroom, a Russian country home.