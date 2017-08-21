14 beautiful and affordable garden ideas

With all of these amazing garden ideas, there's no reason to leave your yard a boring, empty square of grass. Make the most of your outdoor space, whether you'd prefer to entertain in the fresh air, create a garden oasis, or sunbathe with a good book. These fourteen ideas fro our landscape architects will help you get there-- without breaking the budget.
Just think of all the delicious food you could make with this simple, rustic oven. The pizza alone!
Of course, for those who love summer hot dogs and hamburgers, you can add a barbeque to your outdoor oven.
To warm up your garden space, consider adding flooring not in the traditional wood, but in some light stones. It's a very Medditteranean look.
The simplest way to add lighting to your garden path is some cheap solar lights. There's a reason they're so common-- they work.
You can create all kinds of natural walls and shelters by setting up any kind of climbable structure and letting some climbing plants go to work. The result is stunning.
If you love the gentle sound of trickling water, you don't need to break the bank to get it. This simple waterfall is beautiful.
Whoever thought of matching their flowers and furniture is brilliant. This creates such a bright and unified space.
If your home has those crisp geometrical lines that so many modern homes enjoy, you may want your pond to match its aesthetic. The solution is a L-shaped, concrete pond like this.
If you have a empty corner of the garden that you want to make something special, laying down a unique pattern, out of natural materials, could be just the idea you're looking for.
A roof thatch look is so lovely, but often not practical for the home as a whole. Luckily, you can get the look in minature in the backyard.
Why not have two lounge areas in the backyard? They can be intended for different weather, and can make it easier to have large gatherings.
If your thumb isn't exactly green, per se, you'll find success with alpine-themed gardens. These plants are hardy, and most of the garden is rock.
Garden boxes aren't just for windowsills, they can add some colour on the edges of your deck too.
This romantic look is so simple, but has such a large impact on the space. Hanging just a few simple lanterns, ideally with candles instead of batteries, casts a lovely light on the whole yard.
What about your other outdoor space, you know, the front of the house? Here are 13 home exteriors, all made of wood, to inspire you.