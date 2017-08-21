Your browser is out-of-date.

14 beautiful and affordable garden ideas

Private Business2 Private Business2
Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style garden
With all of these amazing garden ideas, there's no reason to leave your yard a boring, empty square of grass. Make the most of your outdoor space, whether you'd prefer to entertain in the fresh air, create a garden oasis, or sunbathe with a good book. These fourteen ideas fro our landscape architects will help you get there-- without breaking the budget. 

1. Outdoor oven

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー Garden Fire pits & barbecues
木村博明　株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー

Just think of all the delicious food you could make with this simple, rustic oven. The pizza alone! 

2. Add a barbeque

Fazzone camini, Fazzone camini Fazzone camini Rustic style garden
Fazzone camini

Of course, for those who love summer hot dogs and hamburgers, you can add a barbeque to your outdoor oven. 

3. Natural stone

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style garden
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

To warm up your garden space, consider adding flooring not in the traditional wood, but in some light stones. It's a very Medditteranean look. 

4. Solar lights

homify Modern Garden
homify

The simplest way to add lighting to your garden path is some cheap solar lights. There's a reason they're so common-- they work. 

5.Climbing plants

Gazebo, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Rustic style garden
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

You can create all kinds of natural walls and shelters by setting up any kind of climbable structure and letting some climbing plants go to work. The result is stunning. 

6. Small waterfall

homify Modern Garden
homify

If you love the gentle sound of trickling water, you don't need to break the bank to get it. This simple waterfall is beautiful. 

7. Bright colour

Riqualificazione e arredo casa privata, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern Garden
Studio HAUS

Whoever thought of matching their flowers and furniture is brilliant. This creates such a bright and unified space.

8.Modern pond

Reflection pond in Richmond Surrey Aquajoy water gardens ltd Modern Garden
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

Reflection pond in Richmond Surrey

If your home has those crisp geometrical lines that so many modern homes enjoy, you may want your pond to match its aesthetic. The solution is a L-shaped, concrete pond like this. 

9. Spiral pattern

Piccoli giardini realizzati in città. small garden in the city, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Classic style garden
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

If you have a empty corner of the garden that you want to make something special, laying down a unique pattern, out of natural materials, could be just the idea you're looking for. 

10. Natural pergola

Trulli sul mare, Elena Salerno Photos Elena Salerno Photos Country style garden
Elena Salerno Photos

A roof thatch look is so lovely, but often not practical for the home as a whole. Luckily, you can get the look in minature in the backyard. 

11. Multiple spaces

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Garden Accessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

Whitton Drive

Why not have two lounge areas in the backyard? They can be intended for different weather, and can make it easier to have large gatherings. 

12. Alpine garden

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

If your thumb isn't exactly green, per se, you'll find success with alpine-themed gardens. These plants are hardy, and most of the garden is rock. 

13. Deck-side garden beds

homify Modern Garden
homify

Garden boxes aren't just for windowsills, they can add some colour on the edges of your deck too. 

14. Hanging lights

Villa GD, DFG Architetti Associati DFG Architetti Associati Modern Garden
DFG Architetti Associati

This romantic look is so simple, but has such a large impact on the space. Hanging just a few simple lanterns, ideally with candles instead of batteries, casts a lovely light on the whole yard. 

What about your other outdoor space, you know, the front of the house? Here are 13 home exteriors, all made of wood, to inspire you. 

