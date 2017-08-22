How to modernise a bungalow

While one is asked to imagine a bungalow we often think about a vintage building that has dated furniture and floral curtains. The kind that resembles your grandmother's house and makes you feel cozy and comfortable. However in today's time bungalows are some of the most modern and luxurious buildings that you can find. They are not only stylish and chic but due to their spacious layout, bungalows are also highly in demand.
Buyers investing in these homes expect to see a certain standard especially if they are not planning to take on a renovation project. So if you are thinking about putting your property on the market, then make sure that it includes all the modern features as well. Whether you're looking to buy, sell, or only update your bungalow here are a few tips that can help you with the process.
First impressions count a lot so make sure that you pay attention to the exterior of your property. The best bungalow renovation ideas also include repainting your existing facade or investing in structural work to tackle any issues that might cause problems in the future. For example installing a new roof might seem like a lot of work at the time, but if it is essential then prolonging it will only increase your problems.
Also, updating your garden is important. As mentioned bungalows tend to have a spacious garden or outdoor area so turning, your's into a focal feature is essential. The best way of doing so is by adding a patio or a deck to make it look beautiful. You can also opt for a vegetable or herb garden to make the space more sustainable and self-sufficient.
The best way of modernising a bungalow is by starting with the kitchen. The kitchen is one of the most used areas in a house so if you are looking to update only one of the rooms then choosing it is highly recommended. Creating an open floor plan and keeping it bright is the easiest way of making your kitchen look beautiful. Apart from this make sure that you stick to a particular style, for example, choose between a contemporary or a country style kitchen, not both. One must remember that mixing different styles will result in a mismatched design.
One common question that comes to everyone's mind is “how do I redesign my bungalow?”. The simplest way of doing so is by getting rid of those dated carpets from your house. If you are someone who prefers carpets over floorboards or tiles, then there are plenty of luxurious options to choose from which will also make your home look modern. However, if you are selling your bungalow remember that hardwood floors are often considered to a selling point.
It goes without saying that modern central heating systems are a must these days. They are also one of the most useful bungalow modernisation ideas of all times. However, it is not possible for everyone to afford solar panels, so the best alternative for updating your heating system is by using radiators. The clunky 70s styles radiators can now be covered up using stylish casements made out of different materials like wood or even stones. There are various casement designs available these days which can fit perfectly into your contemporary decor in case you are looking to replace your existing ones.
Extending your backyard space can provide you with an additional area that can either be used as a living or an open dining room. Using bi-fold doors is the perfect way of bringing in extra light into the lower floor of your house to keep it bright and sunny. These doors can also create a connection between the indoor and outdoor space.
