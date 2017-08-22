Your browser is out-of-date.

12 cheap building materials ideal for a small house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style house
The thought of building a house from scratch can be quite intimidating. Even more so when you start jotting down the associated costs. However, it is not necessary to spend a fortune on building your house when there are cheaper alternatives available. 

If one has a budget constraint then opting for cheap building materials makes more sense. We at Homify have identified the 12 best choices that will not only fit your budget but will also complement a variety of themes including rustic, modern, country, and contemporary.

1. Prefabricated material

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

Prefabricated houses are one of the greatest architectural evolution ever. These houses are created off-site and are later installed as per the desired floor plan. It also proves to be a simple, fast, and relatively cheap alternative to a traditional house. Also, these houses can also be constructed from a whole lot of different materials.

2. Concrete sheets

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style house
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

While one is looking to build a house quickly and easily, then using concrete sheets can be the perfect option. Along with this, concrete is also considered to be a prized material which means that leaving it natural can give your house a stylish appearance.

3. Stone cladding

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

Working with natural stones prove to be a difficult task in itself. The best alternative for this is using stone cladding which is not only light and easy to install but is also beautiful. A stone cladding is a cheap building material that can give your home an ultra luxurious look.

4. Recycled shipping container

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're willing to experiment then, container homes are another popular option for creating a small scale house. These houses not only look creative, but you can also pick different size containers to suit your needs.

5. Reclaimed timber

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Reclaimed wood like timber is the ideal option when you are looking for a country style house. It will allow you to build an eye-catching structure that to using low-cost building materials.

6. Corrugated metal

Privathaus bei Berlin, IOX Architekten GmbH IOX Architekten GmbH Minimalist house
IOX Architekten GmbH

IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH

Industrial style houses have taken off lately. In other words, it means you can also add corrugated metal to the list of your cheap materials. Corrugated metal is not only reasonably priced, but it can also withstand any weather.

7. Bamboo

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Scandinavian style houses Wood effect
Weber Arquitectos

Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

If you're looking to give your home a natural finish, then bamboo is an ideal choice. This natural material has been used for centuries which means it's definitely good enough for today's modern times as well.

8. Industrial iron

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

To create a study and beautiful structure the best material to use is industrial iron. The material has gained immense popularity over the period as it is perfect for constructing steadfast frames for a house.

9. Red bricks

residence for Artists, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style house
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

residence for Artists

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Red brick is a material that works really well with any design theme. It adds an incredible textured appeal to the overall house. It is also the most reliable and pocket-friendly building material that you can find.

10. Straw

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Straw might sound like a fairytale building material, but it is definitely an excellent choice for constructing houses. Plus a straw thatched roof can also add a raw appeal to your small house.

11. Natural stone

小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style house
Atelier Nero

Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero

Building a stone home from scratch is very costly. The best way to achieve the same outcome is by excavating it into a pocket of natural stones. This will cut down your cost remarkably as you end up paying only for the excavation process.

12. Fresh concrete

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Fresh concrete is the number one choice for architects and home builders worldwide. It not only gives you a raw look but is also sturdy and cheap at the same time.

