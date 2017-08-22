12 cheap building materials ideal for a small house

The thought of building a house from scratch can be quite intimidating. Even more so when you start jotting down the associated costs. However, it is not necessary to spend a fortune on building your house when there are cheaper alternatives available.

If one has a budget constraint then opting for cheap building materials makes more sense. We at Homify have identified the 12 best choices that will not only fit your budget but will also complement a variety of themes including rustic, modern, country, and contemporary.