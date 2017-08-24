6 Creative ways to hide ugly radiators

The radiators in your house are one of the less attractive features when compared to the rest of the decor. For those of us who are not looking to spend a lot of money for buying a new central heating system, are often forced to make do with these ugly appliances.

While thinking about these dated incarnations the first question which comes to mind is: How to disguise a radiator? The simplest way of doing so is by covering them up. This method will allow you to get the exact amount of heat into the room while keeping the radiators out of sight.

Make sure that you take a look at this ideabook so that you could hide your ugly radiator without much hassle.