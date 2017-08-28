Your browser is out-of-date.

19 modern facades the Canadians will love

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern Windows and Doors
In all of our ideabooks, we emphasize on the fact that every house can be made to look unique by opting for the right kind of design. One of the most important aspects of the design is a significant entrance area which captures every visitor's attention immediately. Apart from this, the main entrance should also be able to reveal a particular personality trait about the owner of the house. Whether it is a cozy country style home or something a bit more exotic you can choose a design that suits your requirement and lifestyle. 

To help you select the perfect entrance facade layout here are 19 ideas that we have put together.

1. Steel accent

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A stainless steel accent on your entrance door will attract a lot of attention.

2. Opposing materials

ELK Effizienzhaus 220 , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern Windows and Doors
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

By using two opposing materials, this home entrance canopy was given a modern design.

3. Steing entrance

Domizil in Oberbayern, Herzog-Architektur Herzog-Architektur Rock Garden
Herzog-Architektur

Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur
Herzog-Architektur

This incomparable steing entrance is also easy to maintain making it the perfect choice.

4. Sideways house

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

One can also arrange the house sideways. This not only looks more mysterious but also makes the house stand out from the crowd.

5. Engraved doors

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Country style house
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

A classic country style house has decorative engraving on their wooden doors.

6. Generous canopy

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A generous canopy can make the entrance area a place where you can also stay a little longer.

7. Classic combination

ELK Kundenhaus , ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern Windows and Doors
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

White and black is a classic combination that always works. The more intense the colour black the higher the impression.

8. Saddle roof

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A saddle roof is like the icing on a cake. It also includes additional weather protection.

9. Gray or silver doors

Schüco Aluminium Haustüren, Lichtwunder GmbH Lichtwunder GmbH Modern Windows and Doors
Lichtwunder GmbH

Lichtwunder GmbH
Lichtwunder GmbH
Lichtwunder GmbH

You can also try something new by using gray or silver entrance doors. It hardly has any neighbours.

10. White doors

homify Modern Windows and Doors White
homify

homify
homify
homify

White doorways are best suited for pastel colour facades.

11. Modern doors

neues Einfamilienhaus für Ehepaar nach Auszug der Kinder: Stichwort komfortabel und grosszügig, WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH Classic windows & doors
WUNSCHhaus – die innovative Wohnbau GmbH

WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH
WUNSCHhaus – die innovative Wohnbau GmbH
WUNSCHhaus - die innovative Wohnbau GmbH

Modern doors can be used for giving small insights into the house.

12. Blue doors

Sanierung Siedlungshaus, Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

Powerful blue is a perfect match for warm wood tones and it also provides a small surprise effect.

13. Milk glass doors

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern Windows and Doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

By using milk glass in various thicknesses the interchange of transparency and opaqueness takes place at this designer door.

14. Half-glazed doors

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern Windows and Doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

There is already some courage to a front door where one half is completely glazed.

15. Modern entrances

HUF Haus MODUM 7:10, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG Modern houses
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

Modern house entrances are frequently glazed and by adding a colourful door a more exciting effect can be achieved.

16. Clinker facade

Türen, Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH Windows & doors Doors
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH

Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH

This traditional clinker facade gets a modern touch with the dark blue to anthracite colour door without the contrast being too strong.

17. Foyer facade

homify Modern garage/shed White
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the entrance area between the garage and the building is well planned then a beautiful foyer house can be created. This also looks particularly homely.

18. Harmonious entrance

Exklusiv Haus - Leben auf höchstem Niveau, LK&Projekt GmbH LK&Projekt GmbH Modern houses
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH

LK&Projekt GmbH
LK&amp;Projekt GmbH
LK&Projekt GmbH

Typically the colour of the entrance area should match the facade as it fits in harmoniously and inconspicuously.

19. Dramatic facade

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern Windows and Doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

It is worthwhile to deviate from the usual symmetry and set colour contrasts sometime. These beautiful house entrances also look more dramatic.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

Which one of these facades is your favourite?

