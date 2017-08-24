Your browser is out-of-date.

Our most inspiring dressing rooms

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
If you've never had the pleasure of starting off your day in a perfectly organized dressing room, well, you'll want to after you read through this list. A dressing room that is perfectly tailored to your personal style, both in decor and in clothes, is inspiring and energizing. It helps keep your day flowing smoothly, and can even be a quiet retreat when you need one. 

1. Simple

homify Industrial style dressing room
Try a rail shelving system for a stress-free dressing room organizer. It's simple to rearrange the shelving anytime you need. 

2. Black and white

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Modern style bedroom
This sophisticated colour palette is perfect for the dressing room and the bedroom. 

3. Lighting

homify Modern dressing room Wood Multicolored
A huge globe light is a brilliant idea for a dressing room, which is often off to the side and could be dark. 

4. Attic re-purposed

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
Don't leave any space in your home unused. Attics are great options for dressing rooms, especially if you can put in a skylight. 

5. Staging area

homify Scandinavian style dressing room
Those who have a tendency to run late will love this little staging area. You can keep everything you need to run out the door right here.

6. Shapely

VESTARIO DI ALFONSO , Who Cares?! Design Who Cares?! Design Modern dressing room
VESTARIO DI ALFONSO

Unusually shaped furniture is a great way to make a statement in a dressing room. 

7. Seating

homify Modern dressing room
Don't neglect adding a spot to sit in your dressing room. This fancy and soft seat adds a feeling of luxury to the space. 

8. Open

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern dressing room
For some, its easier to get dressed when everything is in plain sight. As long as you like to keep things organized, there's no reason to close off the dressing room. 

9. Washing machine

Дизайн-проект квартиры в ЖК Москва А101, Aledoconcept Aledoconcept Modern dressing room White
What could be simpler than having your washing and/or drying machines right in your dressing room? You can hold your clothes right where you store them. 

10. Pattern

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
One of the best parts of a dressing room is that it's a very private space, where you can take big risks with pattern and colour, if you want to. 

11. Frosted Door

Badezimmer "en suite", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bedroom Beige
These frosted glass panels are a great way to make the bedroom or dressing room feel softer and more feminine. 

12. Sliding doors

Zeit für Ihren Traumschrank., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern style bedroom Glass Grey
This type of door offers more freedom than any other, and looks as good open as it does closed. 

13. Hooks

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style dressing rooms
Don't forget to add some hooks to the room, whether you want to hang shoes, scarves, or hangers on them. 

14. Wall

homify Scandinavian style dressing room
With a small reduction in bedroom size, you can have a completely separate dressing space. This helps keep your bedroom uncluttered, too. An interior architect can help you plan this addition. 

15. Elegance

Французский уголок в "Балтийской жемчужине", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Eclectic style dressing rooms
Of course, a dressing room can fit into a classic bedroom as well. All you need is a luscious curtain, and a chandeiler. 

16. Modern Country

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
Wooden walls are a great addition to a bedroom. Match your dressing room to it with some textured curtains, and another natural material, like these bricks. 

17. All white

house 116, bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura Modern dressing room MDF White
house 116

This dressing room has a minimalist clarity you have to love. It couldn't be simpler to keep this stark dressing room tidy and organized. 

Does your master bathroom need some work too? Consider these 10 cladding ideas for the bathroom. 

