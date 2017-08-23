7 Ingenious wooden houses

Wooden houses are becoming increasingly popular. And for a good reason, because after centuries of tradition, this type of house is still capable of looking ultra-modern, and even capable of being environmentally friendly.
Today, architects and house builders are experimenting with a variety of styles that take into account the wishes of the residents, and then beat their expectations. If you're planning a wooden house, you won't want to miss these seven ingenious buildings.
Here, the size of the windows plays a central role, as the larger the window fronts, the more modern and inviting the entire exterior feels. The huge windows also allow for lots of natural light, and a sense of flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces.
Architects and home owners alike are becoming increasingly attracted to modular homes. In contrast to normal houses, modular homes are characterized above all by their environmental friendliness and their short construction period. If you purchase one of these, it is already possible to move into the home after a four week construction period.
The oldest material of all time can still be used to make a fresh and modern space. This house has extremely high ceilings, which make for a loft feel. This is a particularly good trick to escape the rustic charm of the natural building material – the higher the ceilings the more modern the home. Add some dark steel beams, and you're living in the now.
This masterful combination of wood, glass, steel, and stone makes for a futuristic home that won't find its match on your block, or in your city. Wood is the material of choice to help push the boundaries of residential architecture.
With this wooden house, the emphasis is on the optimal location, in the midst of nature. You don't need to have distracting bells and whistles in such amazing surroundings. Instead, top-notch lumber, with a natural finish, amplifies this minimalist home's setting.
This traditional bright coloured exterior has its foundation in wooden planks. The look is a favourite in Scandinavia, where wooden construction never really went out of style. Of course, wood is used not only for the exterior, but also for the interior. Particularly popular are light wooden floors made of oak, spruce, or pine.
Of course, you can't talk about wooden construction without mentioning a rustic country home. Wood is the only material that has enough warmth and charm for this style. With this style you can experiment with various stains, and delightful wood carvings, to your heart's content.
