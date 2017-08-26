Your browser is out-of-date.

25 Great ideas for designing your shower

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
BANYO ÇALIŞMALARI, 3D MİMARİ 3D MİMARİ BathroomBathtubs & showers
Whether it is a mini shower or an extra large one, they are a must for all bathrooms. Since showers often come in a standard design, we have combined 25 unique models that can inspire you to dream big. Also, you can use these ideas to rebuild your existing shower stands and make the look beautiful.

1. Shower with a stone wall

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern bathroom
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

The three-dimensional arrangement of the natural stones in this bathroom creates a unique shower wall. The head for the rainforest shower is placed on the ceiling so that it can cover a wide area.

2. Fancy light fixtures

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

The floor and the walls of the shower are completely covered with brown marble. To match this hue, the designer has opted for lilac LED ceiling lightings.

3. Glass encasing

Trend Bodengleiche Dusche ÜBERALL!, Jung Pumpen GmbH Jung Pumpen GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers Tiles White
Jung Pumpen GmbH

Jung Pumpen GmbH
Jung Pumpen GmbH
Jung Pumpen GmbH

A transparent shower cubicle like this can provide enough light within the area. Thanks to the floor drain pump it is now possible to install a low-level shower head which was previously difficult.

4. Natural stone walls

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

The white natural stone with gray marbling makes this shower a designer object. You can also enjoy the tranquility when you sit down on the integrated bench.

5. Natural stone shower tray

Produkte aus unserer Manufaktur, baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua – Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua – Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua - Manufaktur für Bäder

If you have a small bathroom and yet want a modern shower area than creating the floor with natural stones is an excellent choice.

6. Large size shower

Objekt 254, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich BathroomBathtubs & showers
meier architekten zürich

meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

This shower area covers an entire wall of the bathroom as there is a lot of space available. Along with this the mini-tiles on the wall help visually divide the area from the rest of the room.

7. Shower under a sloping ceiling

K2 Duschkabinenlösungen, HSK Duschkabinenbau KG HSK Duschkabinenbau KG BathroomBathtubs & showers
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG

HSK Duschkabinenbau KG
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG
HSK Duschkabinenbau KG

Thanks to tailor-made solutions from expert bathroom designers even a shower cubicle under a sloping roof can now be created.

8. Customized shower walls

bodengleiche Duschen, baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

If you do not want to hang storage baskets in your shower then creating small chambers on the wall can be a great alternative. You can use them for keeping small items like your soaps and shampoos.

9. Decoration ideas for the shower

bodengleiche Duschen, baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder BathroomBathtubs & showers
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder
baqua GmbH Manufaktur für Bäder

To decorate a shower area like this adding mirrors is the best option. The mirror used on the wall not only keeps the area well lit but also adds to the spaciousness of the shower.

10. Natural stone shower

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
ONE!CONTACT – Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT – Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Bathroom shower ideas that combine natural stones, lights, and water are a real delight. Although, there is not much space in the shower, but the idea of adding lights makes it look larger.

11. Imposing ceramics

Wellnessoase in Einfamilienhaus bietet viel Platz zum Entspannen, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomBathtubs & showers
Pientka – Faszination Naturstein

Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka – Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

The use of large size ceramic plates creates a statement in this shower. The colours range from brown to copper making it look exceptionally beautiful.

12. Walk-in shower

BETTELUX SILHOUETTE, BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BETTE GmbH & Co. KG BathroomBathtubs & showers
BETTE GmbH &amp; Co. KG

BETTE GmbH & Co. KG
BETTE GmbH &amp; Co. KG
BETTE GmbH & Co. KG

An innovative wall drainage system can allow you to create a similar walk-in shower. With the help of the water jets on both sides, the refreshing process becomes more of an experience.

13. Round shower

BANYO ÇALIŞMALARI, 3D MİMARİ 3D MİMARİ BathroomBathtubs & showers
3D MİMARİ

3D MİMARİ
3D MİMARİ
3D MİMARİ

Instead of a shower curtain, you can have your showers glazed. It will help you utilize every inch of space available.

14. Glass tile shower

BAD, mori mori BathroomBathtubs & showers
mori

mori
mori
mori

With the use of mosaic tiles made of glass, you can spice-up your shower area. Selecting different shades makes the whole thing even more dramatic.

15. Concrete look

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style bathroom Concrete Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Designer shower tile ideas also include these small hexagonal patterns which seamlessly transition into the wet area. The concrete wall finish gives it an exciting contrast when compared to the wooden furniture.

16. Shower partition

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

The best way to partition your shower area is by creating a wall using tiles and glass. This stylish bathroom also gets a pop of colour with the use of bright green accessories.

17. Colourful shower wall

Die Kunst steckt im Kleinen, KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

Here is another great example of walk-through showers. The main wall of the bathroom was not created using ceramic tiles; rather it has a waterproof graphic design in bright red tones.

18. Mosaic pattern

GALATEA OCEAN, GALATEA GmbH GALATEA GmbH BathroomBathtubs & showers
GALATEA GmbH

GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH
GALATEA GmbH

This shower area provides you with a broad range of possibilities so that you can make it look unique. The use of mosaic tiles in different colours makes the entire space look fascinating.

19. Corner shower

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

While one is designing a corner shower area using the space well is a must. By installing a bench similar to the picture you can sit back and relax while being sprayed with warm water.

20. Floor level shower

baqua - innovative Badlösungen - die neue Art zu Duschen / bodenebene Duschen , natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur Modern bathroom Glass
natursteinwolf GmbH &amp; Co. KG – die natursteinmanufaktur

natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur
natursteinwolf GmbH &amp; Co. KG – die natursteinmanufaktur
natursteinwolf GmbH & Co. KG - die natursteinmanufaktur

Floor level showers are a trend that is rarely being used today. With the circulating shower channel, the water can be quickly drained so that the level does not remain wet.

21. Tile patterns

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

Shower ideas that use simple tile contrasts can achieve a significant effect. In this example, the narrow, rectangular tiles stand out from the clean white look.

22. Fabulous design

Wohnung K, Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom- Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom- Modern bathroom
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-

Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-
Bettina Wittenberg Innenarchitektur -stylingroom-

Creating a shower area without any partitions is worth a shot. The floor marking, in this case, separates the shower area from the rest of the room.

23. Shower in the attic

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this picture, one can see a smart solution for creating a bathroom in the attic. The square area is divided into two sections and separated by a ceiling-high wall. Both parts are illuminated with deck pots and decorated by gray mini-tiles.

24. Double shower

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In case you have a larger bathroom than you can quickly set up a double shower. The shower heads have been placed on opposite walls so that there is enough gap in the middle.

25. Creative shower wall

Badezimmer, Immobilienphoto.com Immobilienphoto.com Modern bathroom
Immobilienphoto.com

Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com
Immobilienphoto.com

The main wall of this shower area has been creatively designed. The floor is made of subtle natural stones with compliments the overall appearance.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?

