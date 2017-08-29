6 Tips to make windowless rooms look beautiful

Rooms without windows are not that uncommon. Often such spaces are used for creating a bathroom, dressing room, or even a converted cellar. Most people might consider this to be a major problem, but they are relatively easy to decorate. The best way to beautify a similar space is by making other elements compensate for the defect like your furniture, floor, and walls.
If you think that only bright colours are an ideal choice for windowless rooms, then you are deceiving yourself. Creating an attractive contrast with darker tones can also give you the desired result. In addition to this using various lighting techniques can also give you the feeling of brightness.
A room without window can be as creatively designed as any other area of the house. However before one starts planning, they should consider these inspirational designs.
The colour of the walls contributes significantly when it comes to lighting a space. Especially while creating a bathroom without window light colours are often used in the form of tiles and paint. However making a bathroom look bright is comparatively easier due to the use of large mirrors. The design of the ceiling also plays a major role in the bathroom when it comes to creating an optimal light condition.
If one does not have a suitable roof design then installing a false one must be considered. It will allow you to distribute light into every corner of the room without having to lay extra cables. One can also create a decent contrast by using lights of different shades and placing them tastefully around the bathroom. You can also create an inviting and relaxing ambiance in the bathroom by putting an indirect light fixture.
In windowless rooms, a pleasing floor design can contribute to the flair of the entire area. The choice of colours should include pastels and bright tones so that the chamber does not lose any of its light. Apart from this light colour furniture can also add to the brightness of the room. However, the furniture should always be lighter than the colour of the floor.
Due to the slightly darker shade of the floor, an appealing contrast is automatically created. This makes the viewer focus more on the harmonious look of the room rather than the missing window. With regards to the flooring material, one should avoid using soil until unless it is necessary for the space and its decoration. Rooms like the dressing area can be lined with soft carpets as one often walk barefooted.
A room without windows such as a dressing area does not receive any natural light as well. The use of dark colour within such spaces should be avoided at any cost so that it's appealing flair can be maintained. In similar situations installing adequate and well thought-out lighting is a must so that the same daylight quality can be achieved.
In addition to this, the choice of furniture should also be given special attention. By considering bright colour furniture, you can also encourage the effect of light. On the other hand, if you want to avoid a sterile effect than keeping the floor neutral is a must. The lighting should extend over the entire room so that it can be illuminated evenly.
Plants always have a positive effect on the climate of a room and are particularly useful when the space has no windows. These plants can give your room a natural effect which deviates your mind from the age old question “How do I ventilate a room without windows?”. By using one or more potted plants, you can also tastefully decorate the entire room and make it smell fresh. It will contribute to the enrichment of the area and will ensure variety.
One can achieve a natural and cultivated effect within the room not only by potted plants but with fresh bouquets as well. You can place these bouquets in an attractive vase and set them on any table within the room. This will allow you to design the space so beautifully that the missing window will no longer be a problem. If you do not want to use plants, then the same effect can be achieved by opting for natural furniture.
Accessories can flood your room with brightness. They can be a real eye-catcher whenever they are part of a tasteful composition of different elements. The effect of mirrors should not be underestimated in this context since they also reflect light. This method is particularly useful when the corresponding room has no windows.
Even if, the room receives sufficient to light, the use of additional accessories can uplift the entire ambiance of the space. However, the effect also depends on the design of the decorative objects used. Accessories will not only make your room look beautiful but will also reflect light into different corners of the area giving it a lively vibe.
Paintings are not only an expression of cultural understanding but are also interesting objects that attract a viewer's attention. Achieving this effect is all the more important when you have a living room or bedroom without a window. Such paintings can also create wonders if they are accompanied by a tasteful and substantial design or accessory.
If pictures or images are placed in proper locations, then they can unfold their real charm and beautify the room instantly. It also ensures that the viewer focus is permanently on the amazing artwork and not the missing window. You can also prompt the effect of a painting by adding appropriate light fixtures within the area.
