6 Tips to make windowless rooms look beautiful

Rooms without windows are not that uncommon. Often such spaces are used for creating a bathroom, dressing room, or even a converted cellar. Most people might consider this to be a major problem, but they are relatively easy to decorate. The best way to beautify a similar space is by making other elements compensate for the defect like your furniture, floor, and walls.

If you think that only bright colours are an ideal choice for windowless rooms, then you are deceiving yourself. Creating an attractive contrast with darker tones can also give you the desired result. In addition to this using various lighting techniques can also give you the feeling of brightness.

A room without window can be as creatively designed as any other area of the house. However before one starts planning, they should consider these inspirational designs.