6 Steps to create a beautiful concrete planter

Concrete has its own charm and can last for a long time if incorporated in our homes or gardens. A concrete pot do it yourself project is also very suitable for beginners because one can get great results by following a few simple steps.

Today we would like to share this guide with you that can help you create a beautiful pot made from concrete. Following these six steps will allow you to create a planter of any shape and size. One can also add decorative shells or glass beads for a beautiful effect. Whether you want to make small pots for cactus or big tubs for the garden this DIY manual can help you create those easily.

Here is a list of material that you would require before you can start:

Concrete screed

Kitchen or working gloves

Paraffin oil or any other lubricant

Molds or cartons

Scissors

Bucket or wheelbarrow for mixing

Glass beads, glass flakes, shells or pebbles

Plastic film or a plastic bag