6 Steps to create a beautiful concrete planter

Concrete has its own charm and can last for a long time if incorporated in our homes or gardens. A concrete pot do it yourself project is also very suitable for beginners because one can get great results by following a few simple steps.
Today we would like to share this guide with you that can help you create a beautiful pot made from concrete. Following these six steps will allow you to create a planter of any shape and size. One can also add decorative shells or glass beads for a beautiful effect. Whether you want to make small pots for cactus or big tubs for the garden this DIY manual can help you create those easily.
Here is a list of material that you would require before you can start:
Concrete screed
Kitchen or working gloves
Paraffin oil or any other lubricant
Molds or cartons
Scissors
Bucket or wheelbarrow for mixing
Glass beads, glass flakes, shells or pebbles
Plastic film or a plastic bag
The first thing that you require for creating these beautiful planters is an outer and inner mold. Both parts of the mold should have the same shape but need to be different in size. The smaller part of the shell should fit perfectly into the larger one leaving about 5 cm of space between the two containers. This gap is then filled with concrete and will allow you to determine the thickness of your pot.
If you are looking to create, a large planting bucket, with dimensions of more than 60 cm in height and weight. Then you should make sure that the thickness of the bucket is at least 7.5 cm. You can also try making your own molds at home by using materials like cardboard, glass, plastic, stainless steel, or styrofoam. It will give you the freedom to choose your own size and shape.
An important thing to remember while creating these pots is that the mold should be sprayed with either paraffin oil, sunflower oil, or any other lubricant. It will make it easy for you to release the concrete bucket from the original mold after it sets. In case you are using a glass mold then applying lubricants will also help you avoid any breakage while demolding the pot.
One should use a number of different molds while they are trying to create a planter from concrete as a do it yourself project. These DIY style planters are not only perfect for your home and garden. But they also make for a beautiful gift for your friends and relatives.
You should always protect your hands while mixing the concrete with a good pair of kitchen or working gloves. For mixing the concrete, you can either use a bucket or a wheelbarrow. The correct way to create this mixture is by adding the concrete in the bucket first and then gradually pouring water and stirring it regularly. To cross check the water and concrete ratio you can also refer to the details given on the packaging.
Before pouring the mixture into the mold, you can either add glass shards, shell, pearl or any other decorative material. It will also give a beautiful effect to the finished planter. The only thing to remember is that the consistency of the concrete should remain same even after adding the decorative or designer material.
The next step is to start creating a planter from concrete, DIY style. You need to begin by slowly pouring the concrete mixture into the bigger mold so that it covers the entire bottom surface. In case you want to create a few holes in the concrete planter for drainage you can either place pebbles in the wet mixture or drill holes later. If you choose the second option, then you should wait for at least two days after the concrete has dried.
The next part is to smooth out the concrete surface using a spatula or a masonry trowel. You now need to place the inner mold into the bigger one for creating the sides. Make sure that you press the smaller mold into the concrete to adjust the thickness of the planter. The bottom and the sides of the pot should have the same thickness so that it does not break. However, a slightly thicker base will not make much of a difference.
Now pour the remaining concrete between the two molds to fill the gap. In this case, you can use a spatula or a trowel to get rid of any air bubbles that might have formed. At the end smooth out the top part of the concrete with a spatula to give it an even finish.
The next part requires a lot of patience. You need first to leave the mold for at least 36 hours. You can also refer to the packaging details for understanding how much time it will take for the concrete to set. Once the concrete is dry, you need to then test it with a knife or a corkscrew before demolding. If you can penetrate the mold, then you need to leave the concrete as it is so that it can become harder and set correctly.
When the concrete is dry enough, you can slowly start releasing your planter from the mold. You will be able to quickly remove the mold from the pot as it was sprayed with lubricant beforehand. Later with the help of sandpaper, you can rub the surface and give it a smooth finish.
Now the concrete needs to be left to dry thoroughly for an entire week. Once a day, you should wipe the pot with a wet sponge or cloth, until the colour gets darker. After the pot has dried for more than two days, you can drill holes for creating a drainage channel.
