16 Extraordinary beds to rest in

Private Business2 Private Business2
homify BedroomBeds & headboards
The bed is the focal point of the bedroom, and a chance to establish the overall feeling of your sanctuary. Many people choose to focus on the blankets and pillows to make a statement, but the frame itself is a great place to put your energy, too. As we move through this list of extraordinary beds, you'll notice that the blankets are pillows are relatively similar. It's the frames that set these beds, and their respective rooms, apart. 

1. Rustic dream

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Four post beds don't have to be classic. This one has a rustic, beachy feel that keeps the atmosphere laid-back. An interior designer can help you pull off this look. 

2. Leather love

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Arthur Tall Faux Leather Bed

homify
homify
homify

A tall headboard always looks lovely, but in this warm leather it looks even more comfy. 

3. Cozy in cream

Cadence High Footboard Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Cadence High Footboard Bed

homify
homify
homify

Curved bed frames make a bed feel more secure and snuggly. This soft cream color plays into the effect too. 

4. Modern

Kaş , Mozza dİzayn Mozza dİzayn BedroomBeds & headboards
Mozza dİzayn

Mozza dİzayn
Mozza dİzayn
Mozza dİzayn

This dramatic look is created by the glowing bed frame. Light pours out from the headboard and beneath the bed. 

5. Mirror

Albatros , Mozza dİzayn Mozza dİzayn BedroomBeds & headboards
Mozza dİzayn

Mozza dİzayn
Mozza dİzayn
Mozza dİzayn

This bedframe is an enormous and artsy masterpiece. It's ceiling mirror is truly unique, and the mix of textures and materials is all this bedroom needs. 

6. Country practicality

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

This smooth wooden bed has drawers for extra storage space .

7. Swoop

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bed has an amazing shape, but the actual matress is still flat and comfortable. 

8. Snail Shell

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

This huge curvy bed is the perfect pair for that snail-shell bookshelf. 

9. Dark and elegant

Nuestra Linea Vintage Restaurada, Consorcio del Toro Consorcio del Toro BedroomBeds & headboards
Consorcio del Toro

Consorcio del Toro
Consorcio del Toro
Consorcio del Toro

Someone took a big risk making this room so dark, but the sophisticated bed frame really made it all work. 

10. Contemporary

DORMITORIOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca BedroomBeds & headboards
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

A check-mark is one unusual shape for a bed. The whole thing seems to float off the floor. 

11. Hanging

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion Bedroom
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

You can get a lot of flexibility out of a space with a hanging bed. It can be folded up right against the wall. 

12. Car bed

Auto Betten, Automöbeldesign Automöbeldesign Bedroom
Automöbeldesign

Automöbeldesign
Automöbeldesign
Automöbeldesign

It's not just every little boy's dream, plenty of grown men would love this bed too. 

13. Floating and practical

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bed is really fun, combining the look of a floating frame with the practicality of some drawers. 

14. Beachy

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's another dreamy four poster bed for those who love to see the breeze and love that driftwood look. 

16. Neutral

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large, flat bed in a neutral colour is still capable of making a big impact. 

17. Asian inspiration

FENG SHUI WEIß, www.moebelkultura.de, Moebelkultura.DE Moebelkultura.DE BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
Moebelkultura.DE

Moebelkultura.DE
Moebelkultura.DE
Moebelkultura.DE

The designer behind this bedframe had some asian inspiration, which they adapted for a modern style by making the frame plain white. 

