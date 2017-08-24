16 Extraordinary beds to rest in

The bed is the focal point of the bedroom, and a chance to establish the overall feeling of your sanctuary. Many people choose to focus on the blankets and pillows to make a statement, but the frame itself is a great place to put your energy, too. As we move through this list of extraordinary beds, you'll notice that the blankets are pillows are relatively similar. It's the frames that set these beds, and their respective rooms, apart.
Four post beds don't have to be classic. This one has a rustic, beachy feel that keeps the atmosphere laid-back. An interior designer can help you pull off this look.
A tall headboard always looks lovely, but in this warm leather it looks even more comfy.
Curved bed frames make a bed feel more secure and snuggly. This soft cream color plays into the effect too.
This dramatic look is created by the glowing bed frame. Light pours out from the headboard and beneath the bed.
This bedframe is an enormous and artsy masterpiece. It's ceiling mirror is truly unique, and the mix of textures and materials is all this bedroom needs.
This bed has an amazing shape, but the actual matress is still flat and comfortable.
This huge curvy bed is the perfect pair for that snail-shell bookshelf.
Someone took a big risk making this room so dark, but the sophisticated bed frame really made it all work.
A check-mark is one unusual shape for a bed. The whole thing seems to float off the floor.
You can get a lot of flexibility out of a space with a hanging bed. It can be folded up right against the wall.
It's not just every little boy's dream, plenty of grown men would love this bed too.
This bed is really fun, combining the look of a floating frame with the practicality of some drawers.
Here's another dreamy four poster bed for those who love to see the breeze and love that driftwood look.
A large, flat bed in a neutral colour is still capable of making a big impact.
The designer behind this bedframe had some asian inspiration, which they adapted for a modern style by making the frame plain white.
