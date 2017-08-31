10 sensational pictures of rock gardens

Whenever we think about a garden, we often imagine a green lawn, lush flower beds, old fruit trees, shrubs, and bushes. But to create a beautiful and classic space, one can also opt for a steingarten. Steingarten is a type of stone garden with modern features. These gardens not only look great but are also easy to maintain. Steingarten's can be found all over the world including England, Japan, France, and Mexico. They are the best alternatives for your traditional style lawns as they radiate an exquisite charm.

To help you select a beautiful design we have created a stone garden picture gallery that you must consider.