15 Popular bedroom designs on Homify

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
After a long and stressful day the best thing to do is get a good night sleep and to be honest, it is something which we all love. Having a bedroom that is nicely furnished is an important aspect while you are looking to relax. After all, a bedroom is used for much more than just sleeping including getting dressed, watching TV, and even spending time with our partner. In short, a bedroom should always look chic and inviting. But most of the times it is tough to design a room which has both of these qualities. So we have created an ideabook using 15 of the most popular bedroom design features that can inspire you.

1. Designer headboard

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern style bedroom
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

Opting for a headboard that creates a statement can add a unique touch to your bedroom.

2. Vintage furniture

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Vintage furniture is another great option when you are looking to make your bedroom more comfortable and cozy.

3. Beautiful chandeliers

Schlafen, Cocooninberlin Cocooninberlin Eclectic style bedroom
Cocooninberlin

Cocooninberlin
Cocooninberlin
Cocooninberlin

Light fixtures play a significant role in every room and bedrooms are no exception. This beautiful chandelier helps pull together the entire look of the room.

4. Picture windows

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern style bedroom
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

The best way to make a space look beautiful and bright at the same time is by adding picture windows similar to this design.

5. False ceiling

Tree rooms apartment "Zatishie" in Elektrostal, Moscow Region, Russia., Insight Vision GmbH Insight Vision GmbH Modern style bedroom Turquoise
Insight Vision GmbH

Insight Vision GmbH
Insight Vision GmbH
Insight Vision GmbH

In case you want your bedroom to stand out then adding a false ceiling with customised LED lighting is also worth a shot.

6. Wall art

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bedroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

Adding wall art to your room will also help uplift the vibe of the space. These can include anything from paintings to a creative light fixture.

7. Wooden furniture

Haus Witzhave, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Mediterranean style bedroom
raphaeldesign

raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign

Wooden furniture is the best option when you are looking to create a relaxing ambiance for your bedroom.

8. Creative light fixtures

Loft ESN, Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects Modern style bedroom
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

Loft ESN

Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects
Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

Experimenting with your light fixtures can also give your room a new dimension.

9. Lavish bathroom

Renovierung einer Villa am Stadtrand von Salzburg zu einem luxuriösen Wohn-Loft, Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Meissl Architects ZT GmbH Modern style bedroom
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH

Meissl Architects ZT GmbH
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH
Meissl Architects ZT GmbH

Incorporating your bath into the bedroom design can be an easy way of making the space look beautiful. The designer has opted for a transparent glass wall to achieve the desired results.

10. Loft style bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

By placing your bed directly under the sloping roof, you can create a loft style bedroom instantly.

11. Cool tones of colour

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern style bedroom
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Painting your walls with cool tones of colour like blue or lilac can also help make the room look brighter and spacious at the same time.

12. Sky light windows

Dachgeschossausbau, Ratingen, Philip Kistner Fotografie Philip Kistner Fotografie Modern style bedroom White
Philip Kistner Fotografie

Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie

Another great idea for an attic style bedroom is installing skylight windows. It will not only bring in more natural light into the room but will also allow you to enjoy the outdoor view.

13. Natural looking focal wall

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Creating a similar looking natural wall in your bedroom will give the space a warm and rustic touch.

14. Creative bedroom layout

kleine Musterwohnung in türkis/orange, Karin Armbrust Karin Armbrust Country style bedroom
Karin Armbrust

Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust
Karin Armbrust

Decorating your room with creative looking accessories like the light fixture and potted plant, in this case, can give you a fabulous layout.

15. Barn style bedroom

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who love barn style houses using wooden beams and natural wood furniture within the room is highly recommended.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

Which one of these bedrooms is your favourite?

No, Thanks