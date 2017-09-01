9 great ideas for your terrace floor

Particularly in the spring and summer when the temperature is good, we like to spend most of our time outdoors. The best place to spend our evenings is on the terrace looking over the beautiful view. A terrace is an extension of the living room towards the outside which is also an ideal place to relax and work. To feel comfortable and be surrounded by pleasant ambiance it is important to design a terrace properly. In addition to a comfortable seating arrangement, colourful flowers, and plants, flooring can also play a significant role.

This ideabook showcases the different materials that you can use to create your terrace flooring or decorate the space beautifully.