An incredible home extension

This home extension gave a single floor home a whole new level, and a lot more square feet. The simple design perfectly integrated the new construction with the existing one, allowing for a unified look that will still stun you. This expansion was carried out by architects who knew how to perfectly interpret the needs of their clients and translate them into a final result that is better than the clients could have imagined. 

The original

The architects began with a 3D model of the existing home, so they could freely imagine how the extension would look. The original home was clearly a quite traditional bungalow, with an asymmetrical roof. 

From the back

At the rear of the home the architects found the necessary space to place the large addition. They left enough room so there was still a spot for the children to play. 

Imagining

This smart mock-up gives us, and the home owner, a clear idea of exactly what the architects plan on adding. It lets us compare the existing home to the final design easily. 

Finished project

With the homeowner's approval, the architects went ahead and built the extension. While it uses the same materials, colours, and patterns of the existing home, the extension captures all of your attention. The home looks complete different and more dynamic. 

New entrance

The architects also built a new entry-way, to polish up the front of the home. They extended the awning so that the family's cars would be better sheltered, and gave the exterior a freshening up. 

The old plans

The upper left part of the flat is the extension. There was a small cellar there (in blue) that now serves as the transition into the rest of the home. 

Finished plans

See where the cellar was? Now there's the addition, adding roughly fifty percent more floor space, on the first floor alone, in the form of two offices and a bathroom. The second floor is planned out on the right. You can see it added a large bedroom, walk-in closet, full bath, and a staircase for access, of course. 

Aerial view

We bid farewell to this beautiful house with an aerial view of the main facade, where we can appreciate how the extension at the back of the home harmonizes with the front of the home. It balances out that asymmetrical roof and make for a very gorgeous home. 

