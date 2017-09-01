8 amazing ideas for your terrace canopy

A terrace roof can be made of various materials like glass, fabric, reed or wood. It can either be fixed or movable, and some of them can even be customised to be controlled with a remote.

We all love spending time on our terrace especially in the summer. But during this time we are often faced with fast changing weather which means we might even be shooed off by a rain shower from our own outdoors. Also, even during the afternoons we always look forward to sitting on a shaded terrace. This makes it all the more important for us to cover the space. The only question that comes to mind in such a situation is “Which terrace roofing material is the right choice?”.

By reading this Homify ideabook, you will be able to get a better understanding of various types of roofing or ceiling options available.