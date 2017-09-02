9 Fascinating ideas to design your ceiling

Beautiful roofs can give a room an individual character. Although, a well-maintained and professionally designed space can influence the room positively. But the effect is hardly comparable with an original ceiling design. Also, the architectural style of the living space can also reflect in its ceiling, especially when you incorporate grand features such as trusses or roof beams. However, the design of a room ceiling allows you to achieve even more. It is not just about the colour you use, but the lighting can also affect the area. These possibilities also dependent on your ideas since the space should ultimately reflect your taste.
However, when it comes to designing a ceiling, you can let your imagination roam free because it is not related to the type or size of the room. Although, a roof in the bathroom needs to meet certain requirements unlike the ceiling design in the kitchen. Similar to floor coverings, you can create contrasts with the ceiling designs as well. It will help bring a lot of variety into the room. One should always get inspired and not be afraid of unique combinations or different styles. Sometimes it is the fancy creations that spread an irresistible charm in the space.
In the case of a kitchen, the area needs to look as bright and spacious as possible. Spot lighting fixtures or central room lamps mean that the work area becomes restricted. By doing so, you are also not able to exploit the potential of the kitchen space to the fullest which is why having a well thought out ceiling design is a must. If you do not want to dispense the central ceiling lamp, then additional luminaires can be installed all over the roof. In the context of the roof design, the distribution of the small lights depends on the latter surface of the ceiling making it easy to install. It will also give you a lot of light in the work area with minimum shadow casting.
Sometimes a ceiling structure is already defined by the architecture of the building. This necessarily does not have to be bad especially if it does not disturb your taste. Such properties are often found in farms or half timbered houses. These ceilings usually come with open beams which reflect a rustic style. But the rest of the design can be adjusted according to your idea or preference. If you are pleased with such open beams, but your room does not have a similar ceiling then you can create it with minimum effort.
An unusual roof design can not only be achieved by unusual colours; rather there are various tools that allow you to divide the space indirectly and make it look unique. These optical effects can easily be caused by the use of wood or polystyrene. All you need to do is just place and screw these components in your desired place. After the parts of fixed, you can also colour them according to your wish. However while selecting the materials, you should pay attention to whether you want to load these components in the desired ceiling design.
Depending on the style of the architecture and the decor you can also implement indirect lighting using a smart ceiling design. All you need to do for this is hang a false ceiling. The technique is manageable and can also help you achieve impressive results. With a suspended or false ceiling you not only get a unique design but you also get space between both the roofs. This area makes it easy for you to install the lighting system or conduct regular maintenance.
With so-called stretch ceiling, you get a similar effect as with a regular suspended roof. However, by opting for this type of ceiling design, you also get various possibilities and options. Especially, when it comes to the lighting fixtures, as demonstrated by DEZERT SPANNDECKEN. The use of different materials and colours makes the feeling look beautiful. Also, it is illuminated from the side using concealed light fixtures. By opting for such designs, you can not only brighten the room indirectly but also give it different colour touch each time.
For traditionally designed rooms a unique ceiling can provide much more variety. It can also be achieved by using different colours or by installing ornaments in various designs. These ornaments can either be placed in the middle of the room or at the junction of the walls. One can also use both variants at the same time. By painting these ornaments, you will be able to make your ceiling design stand out.
The bedroom is supposed to be a romantic space. For such an arrangement using romantic light fixtures will help you create a harmonious atmosphere. In addition to the subdued night lamps, a ceiling design with indirect lighting is also suitable. For this, you only have to opt for a discreet design which will provide you with the space required for installing these lights. Once the lamps are turned off the fixture becomes entirely invisible giving it a romantic touch. The area is only visible when the system is switched on.
Bathrooms are designed to make you feel comfortable. It is one of those rooms which also contributes to the relaxation process. Since the bathroom is used for freshening up, it is evident to round it off using a maritime ceiling design. One can also create marine elements on the wall and the floor along with the roof so that the entire room gives a Caribbean flair. However, you should always ensure that the choice of the fixtures complements the entire design.
If you have a modern apartment than using conventional ceiling ideas is relatively unspectacular. But by using a few techniques, you can also create a kind of platform on the roof. For example with a plate which is decorated using items of your choice. By installing such plates, your simple ceiling design gets significant changes and immediately direct the viewer's focus to the additional element on your ceiling. Depending on the mounting these components can also be loaded so that you can fix the lamp quickly.
