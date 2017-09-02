9 Fascinating ideas to design your ceiling

Beautiful roofs can give a room an individual character. Although, a well-maintained and professionally designed space can influence the room positively. But the effect is hardly comparable with an original ceiling design. Also, the architectural style of the living space can also reflect in its ceiling, especially when you incorporate grand features such as trusses or roof beams. However, the design of a room ceiling allows you to achieve even more. It is not just about the colour you use, but the lighting can also affect the area. These possibilities also dependent on your ideas since the space should ultimately reflect your taste.

However, when it comes to designing a ceiling, you can let your imagination roam free because it is not related to the type or size of the room. Although, a roof in the bathroom needs to meet certain requirements unlike the ceiling design in the kitchen. Similar to floor coverings, you can create contrasts with the ceiling designs as well. It will help bring a lot of variety into the room. One should always get inspired and not be afraid of unique combinations or different styles. Sometimes it is the fancy creations that spread an irresistible charm in the space.