9 Perfect plants for your bedroom

Plants provide freshness in every room of the house. Therefore, one should never renounce the essential naturalness of plants in the bedroom. They not only bring greenery to your room but at the same time ensure that the ambiance of the place is natural and relaxing.
Most people fear that if kept in the room plants would provide bad air which is completely untrue. Some even advise against incorporating plants in the bedroom because they release more carbon dioxide than oxygen during the night. The amount is however absolutely safe, and on closer inspection, it can even be observed that plants provide a pleasant and healthy indoor climate.
Therefore you should not be hesitant in using plants for your bedroom. Here are a few tips that can help you select a suitable plant for your room which will also give it an incredible flair.
A plant that should never be missing in any house is the Yucca Palm. We are absolute fans of this exotic palm tree which create a tropical feel in the bedroom through its long sword shaped leaves. If put in a spacious room the Yucca Palm can reach a size of up to five meters. Since this plant is very controllable, you do not have to provide it with additional support whatsoever. These plants are also very robust, and the maintenance procedure requires only regular watering and fertilizing. If the Yucca Palm is provided with enough light, it can keep your bedroom fresh for a long time.
Orchids are considered to be a plant par excellence for every room. Due to its timeless elegance orchids have now become an essential element in modern day households. These beautiful tropical flowers are also known for spreading an extraordinary flair. Also, the intense colour of these orchids in the bedroom will attracts a lot of attention. For beginners choosing Moth Orchid for their bedroom is a perfect choice. This plant type is very robust and can adjust to warm temperature and little light. One should place these plants near the window so that it can make the most out of the natural light.
The Bow Hemp is another favorite plant of ours as it is uncomplicated, looks interesting and also has succulent qualities. The vibrant green colour of the plant gives a fresh feeling to the bedroom. Since the Bow Hemp is very sturdy and easy to clean, you do not have to put in much work with this plant. Bow Hemp originally comes from Asia and Africa. Therefore it can survive in dry and harsh climate. In contrast to the Single Sheet, the Bow Hemp prefers full sun exposure and therefore a place directly at the bedroom window is a perfect choice.
The Single Sheet plant is an evergreen option that quickly captures the heart of all inhabitants of the house. These plants originate from regions around the Pacific. Therefore, it is very humid in nature. The best way to maintain these plants is by regularly supplying them with water. Drought can also have fatal consequences within a short time. With proper care you will be able to enjoy colourful flowers in the spring and the summer. During this period it is advised to use floral fertilizers to optimally supply the plant. Single Sheet plant prefers dark and warm places which make it perfect for your bedroom.
Jasmine, Gardenia, and Stephanotis are fantastic flowers for bedroom and make for the perfect option for residential bedrooms. The white leaves spray a great flair in the entire area and can be arranged as in the picture above to provide fresh and natural touch to your bedroom. These plants prefer medium shade, so it is important that they get enough moisture. On particularly hot summer days the leaves should also be sprayed with a little water.
The Calla is like the Orchid, an absolute classic among the room plants. This beautiful plant is also known under the name Drachen Wurz and blossoms in various shades. The leaves of the Calla can either be white, yellow, or red which makes it easy for you to adapted them as per your bedroom design. The Calla blooms approximately from January to April, and in the summer months, it withdraws itself into a resting phase. The Calla is considered to be a very dry and cool plant. If there is still enough brightness in the room, you will be able to enjoy the flowers for many years to come.
Bonsai is a traditional symbol of tranquility and balance making it the perfect plant for your bedroom. The Bonsai Baum also fits into every bedroom design by itself. Due to its delicate and very-fine leaves, it is also incredibly soothing. Bonsai trees have originated from Asian garden architecture over the last few decades and ever since they have conquered the hearts of German plant lovers. These small shrubs and trees, however, require a lot of care and should only be purchased if you have enough time for maintenance. It includes a regular supply of water, optimal fertilization, as well as the perfect light situation. The more light a Bonsai receives, the faster it will grow.
Lavender is considered one of the most modern plant species ever. If you decide to plant lavender, in your bedroom, make sure that it gets enough light. Light is the most important basis for a flowering, radiant and fragrant lavender in the bedroom. Basically, the plant likes to be outdoor. But if you have an optimal, bright, and humid environment within your room then the plant will also create a beautiful flair in your bedroom.
If you desire regular freshness and flowers, then you should opt for a romantic-playful bouquet. While designing a bouquet you have no imagination limits whatsoever. Anything from meadow flowers, roses, carnations, to tulips can help you transform the entire climate of your bedroom. The advantage of using a bouquet is its freshness and naturalness that keeps changing with every new flower arrangement. In addition to this, you can also opt for different tones each time which will provide you with an attractive colour contrast in your bedroom.
For more such tips check out our ideabooks