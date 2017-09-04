Your browser is out-of-date.

55 Inspiring bedroom designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors
This ideabook is basically a photo gallery with 55 fantastic  bedroom designs. By using different materials, colours, textures, and lighting, the right kind of ambiance can be achieved easily. A bedroom should not only be aesthetically appealing and personal, but also fully functional and ergonomic.

1. Regal charm

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago, STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

This Asian inspired bedroom design provides a regal charm.

2. Unique design feature

Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project – Albufeira

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

By installing a transparent glass between the bathroom and the bedroom a unique design feature can be achieved.

3. In-built wardrobes

Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project – Albufeira

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Similar built-in wardrobes provide a well organised layout within the bedroom.

4. Modern bed

Private Interior Design Project - Albufeira, Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project – Albufeira

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Incorporating a modern bed can also transform your room instantly.

5. Accessorizing

Apartamento decorado Calper, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Apartamento decorado Calper

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Accessorizing your bedroom with table lamps and stools can make the space look amazing.

6. Open shelves

SDV | Suíte Casal, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

If you have a small bedroom then these open shelves can provide you with additional storage.

7. Focal wall

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Focal walls are not only easy to create but can also beautify your bedroom.

8. Curio cabinet

Decora Lider Rio de Janeiro - Quarto do Jovem Casal, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Another way to make your bedroom look fabulous is by adding a similar wall to wall curio cabinet.

9. Paintings

Mobilia e Decoração para EMBRAED Empreendimentos, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Adding paintings to your bedroom can also give it a grand appearance.

10. Wallpaper

Mobilia e Decoração para EMBRAED Empreendimentos, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Wallpapers allow you to incorporate designs easily and can make your bedroom look more stylish.

11. Customized headboard

Quarto do Casal, Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Marilia Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

A custom headboard can be created using different materials and patterns.

12. Rustic furniture

Apartamento JD, Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

To create a rustic look in your bedroom using Victorian style furniture is recommended.

13. White interior

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

A completely white interior can make your bedroom look harmonious and relaxing.

14. Framed mirrors

Cliente G, Link Interiores
Link Interiores

Link Interiores
Link Interiores
Link Interiores

By placing a framed mirror near your bedroom window you will be able to reflect light easily.

15. Multifunctional bedroom

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

One can also create a multifunctional bedroom by incorporating a small study desk.

16. Wooden interior

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

To get a barn like feel in your bedroom opting for wooden interior is the perfect choice.

17. Chandelier

Apartamento ITAIM, STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS

STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS
STUDIO GUTO MARTINS

The chandelier used in this room helps complete the look of the bedroom.

18. Backlights

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Similar ceiling backlights can create a romantic ambience within your bedroom.

19. Wall art

Residência Cond. Reserva do Arvoredo, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

By adding designer wall art pieces you can make your bedroom look trendy.

20. Iron furniture

Suíte JB, Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura

Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura

Iron furniture pieces like this bed and side tables can also make your bedroom stand out.

21. Artistic layout

Atlas showroom, SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

By incorporating special features like the headboard and the wall canvas an artistic flair was created.

22. Cool colour tones

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

To make your bedroom more cozy and comfortable using cool tones of colour is worth a shot.

23. Antique furniture

Residência LM, Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Reusing old pieces of furniture can also give your bedroom fabulous touch

24. Stone wall

Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Stonewall is a design feature which is easy to maintain and also long lasting.

25. False ceiling

Casa Bosque das Mansões II, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

False ceiling can give your bedroom a new dimension all together.

26. Collectible plates

Residência Condomínio South Valley, Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

If you like collecting artwork or antiques then incorporating them into your bedroom is a good idea.

27. Wall panels

Quarto Casal M&N, Brasilia Design de Interiores
Brasilia Design de Interiores

Brasilia Design de Interiores
Brasilia Design de Interiores
Brasilia Design de Interiores

Similar designer wall panels are pre-made and can transform your bedroom instantly.

28. Combining themes

Residencial Liberdade, SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

Combining rustic and modern theme has given this bedroom a unique interior.

29. Patterned wall

REVESTIMENTO CIMENTÍCIO | Catálogo, MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios

MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios
MAGEN | Revestimentos Cimentícios

Focal walls can also be created by using different embossed patterns.

30. Concealed cupboard

Appio Latino | contemporany, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

By concealing the cupboard behind mirror doors the designer was able to make the room appear brighter.

31. Upholstery

​Apartamento Flamboyant, Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

Upholstery is another technique which can be used to create custom headboards.

32. Bedspreads

Quartos, JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES – Design &amp; Arquitetura

JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES – Design &amp; Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura

Using beautiful bedspreads can also help transform your bedroom instantly.

33. Floor rugs

Projeto de suíte com varanda, LA Interiores
LA Interiores

LA Interiores
LA Interiores
LA Interiores

Floor rugs not only protect the surface but also give your bedroom a nice touch.

34. Flower pots

Apartamento FM, Carpaneda & Nasr
Carpaneda &amp; Nasr

Carpaneda & Nasr
Carpaneda &amp; Nasr
Carpaneda & Nasr

Adding flowers to your bedroom will make it look vibrant.

35. Spot lighting

Casa Vale dos Cristais, LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura

LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura

Spot lighting can be used to highlight a feature or to read books at night.

36. Extending bedrooms

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

By installing shifting doors the designer was able to extend the bedroom towards the open balcony.

37. Curtains

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

For a chic look adding curtains might also be a good alternative.

38. Open bath

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Open bathrooms can also give your bedroom a fantastic design element.

39. Creating a theme

Casa Taipa, interior de São Paulo, Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura

Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura

By using natural wood throughout the room the designer was able to create a theme.

40. fourposter bed

Suíte Bragança Paulista, Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Four poster beds can add an element of surprise to your bedroom.

41. Bedroom library

Apartamento T|V, Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos

Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos

If you love reading books than this library wall is a must for your bedroom.

42. Touch of colour

DORMITÓRIOS, Débora Noronha Arquitetura
Débora Noronha Arquitetura

Débora Noronha Arquitetura
Débora Noronha Arquitetura
Débora Noronha Arquitetura

This neutrally decorated bedroom gets a touch of colour with the vibrant arm chair and stool.

43. Personal touch

Apartamento Compacto e Elegante de 60m², Alvaro Camiña Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Alvaro Camiña Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Alvaro Camiña Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Alvaro Camiña Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Alvaro Camiña Arquitetura e Urbanismo

To personalize your bedroom decoration adding family pictures is an excellent choice.

44. Chalk wall

Apartamento em Miami - Château beach, Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores
Giovanna Castagna Arquitetura Interiores

If you are willing to experiment with the space than adding a chalk wall is a great idea.

45. Mirror panels

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

One can also add mirror panels on both sides of the bed to make the space look brighter.

46. Wall posters

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not want to add paintings then wall posters can also be a good choice.

47. Natural wood

Cobertura Arpoador, Ateliê de Arquitetura
Ateliê de Arquitetura

Cobertura Arpoador

Ateliê de Arquitetura
Ateliê de Arquitetura
Ateliê de Arquitetura

Polished natural wood acts as a reflective surface making the room well lit.

48. Light strings

Apartamento São francisco, ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura

ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura

Incorporating similar light strings can help you create a fairy tail theme for your bedroom.

49. Natural theme

Quarto casal, Barra de São Miguel AL, Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

A natural theme can also be created by using animal prints and potted plants in your bedroom.

50. Storage hooks

Apto Praia Brava, Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

Such wall mounted storage hooks are ideal for hanging your hats, scarfs and even handbags.

51. Creative ceiling lights

3D Quarto da Jovem - Por Patrícia Nobre, Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores
Patrícia Nobre – Arquitetura de Interiores

Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores
Patrícia Nobre – Arquitetura de Interiores
Patrícia Nobre - Arquitetura de Interiores

You do not always have to opt for chandeliers in your bedroom. Rather you can also create these artistic ceiling lights as per your design.

52. Walk-in closet

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

Having a see through walk-in closet can give your room a spectacular look.

53. Cushions

Moradia Granja | 2017, Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

Neutrally designed rooms can also be decorated using colourful cushions.

54. Gray finish

Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

A grey finish with natural wood can make your bedroom look classy.

55. Contrasting colours

APARTAMENTO ALTO PADRÃO, RB ARCHDESIGN
RB ARCHDESIGN

RB ARCHDESIGN
RB ARCHDESIGN
RB ARCHDESIGN

Using contrasting colours will help you highlight different design features of your bedroom.

Which one of these bedrooms inspired you the most?

