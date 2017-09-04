55 Inspiring bedroom designs

This ideabook is basically a photo gallery with 55 fantastic bedroom designs. By using different materials, colours, textures, and lighting, the right kind of ambiance can be achieved easily. A bedroom should not only be aesthetically appealing and personal, but also fully functional and ergonomic.
This Asian inspired bedroom design provides a regal charm.
By installing a transparent glass between the bathroom and the bedroom a unique design feature can be achieved.
Similar built-in wardrobes provide a well organised layout within the bedroom.
Incorporating a modern bed can also transform your room instantly.
Accessorizing your bedroom with table lamps and stools can make the space look amazing.
If you have a small bedroom then these open shelves can provide you with additional storage.
Focal walls are not only easy to create but can also beautify your bedroom.
Another way to make your bedroom look fabulous is by adding a similar wall to wall curio cabinet.
Adding paintings to your bedroom can also give it a grand appearance.
Wallpapers allow you to incorporate designs easily and can make your bedroom look more stylish.
A custom headboard can be created using different materials and patterns.
To create a rustic look in your bedroom using Victorian style furniture is recommended.
A completely white interior can make your bedroom look harmonious and relaxing.
By placing a framed mirror near your bedroom window you will be able to reflect light easily.
One can also create a multifunctional bedroom by incorporating a small study desk.
To get a barn like feel in your bedroom opting for wooden interior is the perfect choice.
The chandelier used in this room helps complete the look of the bedroom.
Similar ceiling backlights can create a romantic ambience within your bedroom.
By adding designer wall art pieces you can make your bedroom look trendy.
Iron furniture pieces like this bed and side tables can also make your bedroom stand out.
By incorporating special features like the headboard and the wall canvas an artistic flair was created.
To make your bedroom more cozy and comfortable using cool tones of colour is worth a shot.
Reusing old pieces of furniture can also give your bedroom fabulous touch
Stonewall is a design feature which is easy to maintain and also long lasting.
False ceiling can give your bedroom a new dimension all together.
If you like collecting artwork or antiques then incorporating them into your bedroom is a good idea.
Similar designer wall panels are pre-made and can transform your bedroom instantly.
Combining rustic and modern theme has given this bedroom a unique interior.
Focal walls can also be created by using different embossed patterns.
By concealing the cupboard behind mirror doors the designer was able to make the room appear brighter.
Upholstery is another technique which can be used to create custom headboards.
Using beautiful bedspreads can also help transform your bedroom instantly.
Floor rugs not only protect the surface but also give your bedroom a nice touch.
Adding flowers to your bedroom will make it look vibrant.
Spot lighting can be used to highlight a feature or to read books at night.
By installing shifting doors the designer was able to extend the bedroom towards the open balcony.
For a chic look adding curtains might also be a good alternative.
Open bathrooms can also give your bedroom a fantastic design element.
By using natural wood throughout the room the designer was able to create a theme.
Four poster beds can add an element of surprise to your bedroom.
If you love reading books than this library wall is a must for your bedroom.
This neutrally decorated bedroom gets a touch of colour with the vibrant arm chair and stool.
To personalize your bedroom decoration adding family pictures is an excellent choice.
If you are willing to experiment with the space than adding a chalk wall is a great idea.
One can also add mirror panels on both sides of the bed to make the space look brighter.
If you do not want to add paintings then wall posters can also be a good choice.
Polished natural wood acts as a reflective surface making the room well lit.
Incorporating similar light strings can help you create a fairy tail theme for your bedroom.
A natural theme can also be created by using animal prints and potted plants in your bedroom.
Such wall mounted storage hooks are ideal for hanging your hats, scarfs and even handbags.
You do not always have to opt for chandeliers in your bedroom. Rather you can also create these artistic ceiling lights as per your design.
Having a see through walk-in closet can give your room a spectacular look.
Neutrally designed rooms can also be decorated using colourful cushions.
A grey finish with natural wood can make your bedroom look classy.
Using contrasting colours will help you highlight different design features of your bedroom.
For more inspiring designs check out our ideabooks