10 Reasons why you need a zen garden

Like many others are you to wondering what is a zen garden? A zen garden is a Japanese stone garden, which mostly consists of gravel, stones, and boulders. These are created using curved lines which have served the zen monks for centuries as part of their meditation. In Japanese, these unique gardens are called Kare-san-sui, which translates to dry landscape or a fake landscape.

These barren landscapes, known as zen gardens, have enjoyed great popularity in our region. The reasons are quite obvious. On the one hand, this type of garden is easy to maintain, especially when gravel is used. On the contrary, they look visually appealing and forms a quiet oasis in your own home which helps you escape the hectic everyday life.

Here are 10 of the most beautiful Japanese inspired zen garden designs which will help you create your own landscape.