6 Perfectly planned mini kitchens

If your home is small and your kitchen is even smaller, then this is the right article for you!
Nowadays many of us live in houses or apartments, where space is scarce. It is therefore essential that everything is well defined and organized. No matter how small the space for the kitchen is, it should still be able to accommodate a few things like the refrigerator, stove, and sink. However, this is only the bare minimum, adding a few cupboards, a storage area and maybe a table would not be a bad idea after all.
For today's article, we have selected a few small kitchens that are well-planned and have everything in spite of their small size.
Accommodating a dining table even in a small kitchen is possible. Here in this single-line kitchen, the whole width of the room was decided which made enough space for a small, round table with four chairs.
Even a mini kitchen can be installed with an island or counter of the right size. It also proves to be extremely practical, as it serves as a dining area, working area, and separation to the rest of the room.
The illustrated kitchen is certainly not the smallest, but it has a great feature in the form of a serving cart. It can function as a room separator as well as a counter. However, it is much more flexible. In addition to this, it also offers plenty of storage space.
In this chic kitchen, the experts have made it a point to use the room height. Hanging cabinets and shelves go high up on the wall and offer all sorts of storage space. It's like hitting a gold jackpot with a small kitchen design.
The modern L-shape layout can be a good idea for a small kitchen. It acquires less space than a U-shape kitchen and gives the cooking area a bit more structure.