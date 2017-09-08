Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 Perfectly planned mini kitchens

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If your home is small and your kitchen is even smaller, then this is the right article for you! 

Nowadays many of us live in houses or apartments, where space is scarce. It is therefore essential that everything is well defined and organized. No matter how small the space for the kitchen is, it should still be able to accommodate a few things like the refrigerator, stove, and sink. However, this is only the bare minimum, adding a few cupboards, a storage area and maybe a table would not be a bad idea after all.   

For today's article, we have selected a few small kitchens that are well-planned and have everything in spite of their small size.

1. Kitchen with dining area

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Accommodating a dining table even in a small kitchen is possible. Here in this single-line kitchen, the whole width of the room was decided which made enough space for a small, round table with four chairs.

2. Kitchen with an island

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

Even a mini kitchen can be installed with an island or counter of the right size. It also proves to be extremely practical, as it serves as a dining area, working area, and separation to the rest of the room.

3. Service wagen

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The illustrated kitchen is certainly not the smallest, but it has a great feature in the form of a serving cart. It can function as a room separator as well as a counter. However, it is much more flexible. In addition to this, it also offers plenty of storage space.

4. Build up

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this chic kitchen, the experts have made it a point to use the room height. Hanging cabinets and shelves go high up on the wall and offer all sorts of storage space. It's like hitting a gold jackpot with a small kitchen design

5. Kitchen in L-shape

Apartamento em Cascais, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Modern kitchen
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

The modern L-shape layout can be a good idea for a small kitchen. It acquires less space than a U-shape kitchen and gives the cooking area a bit more structure.

6. Kitchen in U-shape

homify Kitchen Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you choose, simple design and light materials, then a U-shape can also work, for your small kitchen. However, it is best if two sides of the U-shape layout is aligned against walls.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

7 Colourful and modern small kitchens
Which one of these mini kitchens was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks