The home with wooden panel perfection

The warmth and simplicity of naturally-finished wooden panels makes for an amazing home. The architects behind this beautiful home have used this natural material to the fullest. It enriches each room inside with a warm charm that remains straightforward and modern. The wood on the exterior acts as the perfect contrast to the stark modern white on the side. Let's take a look.
This home has two faces. On the side, it's ultra-modern, in flat white with unique shaped windows. From the front, its very traditional, with wooden paneling, and a peaked roof. The contrast makes the home very unique.
From the front we can see that this home has a variety of fun outdoor spaces. There's an enclosed patio on the right, a spacious balcony in the center, and an open patio on the left. On the far left, the roof is extended to provide shade for the seats below.
What's a cozy modern living space without a stark, geometrical fireplace? This fireplace is the center of the home, visible from all of the main spaces, with plenty of sitting and storage room around the warm flames.
This living space has so many intriguing elements. The blue carpet, sleek leather couches, and funky lighting fixture, all make for a flexible and fun space.
Here the natural light from the windows flows into the dining room and the kitchen's bar stools. The wooden top on the dining table blends in with the flooring, making the whole space feel larger.
This home has a 3D model, revealing the option to have a garage space below the main entrance to the home.
