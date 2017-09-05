Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 Inspiring rustic kitchen designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Wren Cottage, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you are thinking about redesigning your kitchen, then you should consider the country style layout. Cozy, warm, ideal for moments with family and friends, the rustic style immediately creates a feeling of well being and simplicity. But do not get any false ideas that you need to own a cottage or an old farmhouse so that cooking in this spirit takes its meaning. 

Ask any cook, and he will tell you that these country-style kitchens are perfect for every house. Also, it works as a place for exchanging special moments with others which tend to become the number one role of the kitchen.

We have put together 20 of the most beautiful rustic style kitchen designs for you to take a look. Let yourself be convinced, and tell us which one you like the most!

1. Natural wood counters

Oak island Bordercraft Kitchen
Bordercraft

Oak island

Bordercraft
Bordercraft
Bordercraft

The use of natural polished wood makes the room look bright and airy.

2. White cabinetry

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The elegant white cabinetry used in this kitchen makes the space look harmonious and complements the overall design.

3. Vintage fixtures

Casa de campo en Galicia, Oito Interiores Oito Interiores Kitchen
Oito Interiores

Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores

One can also achieve a rustic touch within the kitchen by adding Vintage fixtures like wooden doors and a traditional gas stove.

4. Subtle colours

Pippy oak island kitchen Churchwood Design Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Churchwood Design

Pippy oak island kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

By incorporating subtle colours like beige, you can transform your kitchen into a country style space.

5. English crown molding

Кухня "Очарование Прованса", Елена Марченко (Киев) Елена Марченко (Киев) Kitchen
Елена Марченко (Киев)

Елена Марченко (Киев)
Елена Марченко (Киев)
Елена Марченко (Киев)

English crown moldings like these add a beautiful touch to your kitchen fixtures instantly.

6. Bright colour counters

French farm house blue, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Kitchen Wood Blue
Auspicious Furniture

French farm house blue

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

The use of bright colour helps to uplift the vibe of this rustic style kitchen.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stone pillar

Квартира в деревенском стиле ЖК "Рублевское предместье" , Studio Onion Heads Studio Onion Heads Kitchen
Studio Onion Heads

Studio Onion Heads
Studio Onion Heads
Studio Onion Heads

By leaving the red brick pillar exposed in its natural self, the designer was able to achieve a country style interior.

8. Utility cupboard

Wren Cottage, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Kitchen
Askew Cavanna Architects

Wren Cottage

Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects

Instead of creating custom cabinets the owners opted for a traditional utility cupboard which helps this kitchen get its rustic charm.

9. Ceiling beams

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

The uncovered ceiling beams of this kitchen were designed to give the space a farm like feel.

10. Gas fired oven

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

Kitchen appliances like a traditional gas fired oven can also make your room look rustic.

11. Incorporating stones

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

Incorporating stones wherever possible will not only make the structure more sturdy but will also look in sync with the theme.

12. Flooring

Georgian manor, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Georgian manor

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Stone flooring can also give you a cozy country style interior for your kitchen.

13. Rustic accessories

Mediterrane Landhausküche "Avignon" Hellblau Weiß, Villa Medici - Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim Villa Medici - Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim Kitchen Solid Wood Beige
Villa Medici – Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim

Villa Medici - Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim
Villa Medici – Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim
Villa Medici - Landhauskuechen aus Aschheim

Accessorising your kitchen with rustic items like wall hangers, iron racks and even cabinet handles will give the room a fabulous finish.

14. Stone counters

The Glass House Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

The Glass House Kitchen

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

Opting for natural stone counters made out of marble or granite will take you a step closer to designing your country style kitchen.

15. Backsplash

The Meadow Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

The Meadow Kitchen

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

This otherwise modern kitchen gets a beautiful rustic touch with the help of the stone backsplash.

16. Light fixtures

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

These traditional spot light fixtures not only look unique but can be maneuvered as per your requirement.

17. Dining table

Подмосковное кантри, «Студия 3.14» «Студия 3.14» Kitchen
«Студия 3.14»

«Студия 3.14»
«Студия 3.14»
«Студия 3.14»

Adding a rustic style dining table to your kitchen will also make the overall designing process simple.

18. Printed tiles

Краснодарский кантри., Студия Маликова Студия Маликова Kitchen White
Студия Маликова

Студия Маликова
Студия Маликова
Студия Маликова

Nothing looks more rustic in a kitchen, then these printed wall tiles.

19. Chandelier

Городской прованс, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Kitchen
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

Chandeliers with curved arches can also give the room a country style appearance. One can also get similar wall light fixtures if they wish.

20. Drapes

Das VITA Haacke-Haus - Erfülltes Leben ohne Barrieren, Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Kitchen
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG

Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG
Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG

Window drapes showcasing bold floral prints are also ideal for acquiring a rustic theme.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

55 Inspiring bedroom designs
Which one of these kitchen designs inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks