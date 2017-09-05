20 Inspiring rustic kitchen designs

If you are thinking about redesigning your kitchen, then you should consider the country style layout. Cozy, warm, ideal for moments with family and friends, the rustic style immediately creates a feeling of well being and simplicity. But do not get any false ideas that you need to own a cottage or an old farmhouse so that cooking in this spirit takes its meaning.

Ask any cook, and he will tell you that these country-style kitchens are perfect for every house. Also, it works as a place for exchanging special moments with others which tend to become the number one role of the kitchen.

We have put together 20 of the most beautiful rustic style kitchen designs for you to take a look. Let yourself be convinced, and tell us which one you like the most!