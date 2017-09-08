Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Colourful and modern small kitchens

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Área de churrasco N.N, Atelie 3 Arquitetura Atelie 3 Arquitetura Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

A kitchen is definitely the most important part of the house. It is therefore essential that the room is warm, practical and modern. So to help you choose your favorite layout, we compiled seven designs of modern and colourful kitchens that are a little more original than usual. Such designs can also add a bit of colour in our lives which we all need.

1. Replicating sunshine

台北黃宅, 直方設計有限公司 直方設計有限公司 Kitchen
直方設計有限公司

直方設計有限公司
直方設計有限公司
直方設計有限公司

If there are no windows in your kitchen but you want to replicate the effects of natural sunlight then using bright yellow fixtures can help you achieve the desired result.

2. Subtle yet colourful

內湖-公園錄, 唯創空間設計公司 唯創空間設計公司 Kitchen
唯創空間設計公司

唯創空間設計公司
唯創空間設計公司
唯創空間設計公司

Incorporating bright colours in your kitchen does not mean that it cannot look regal. Using such pastel shades will give you an elegant design.

3. Bright red

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who are willing to experiment and want to uplift the vibe of the small kitchen then similar red cabinetry can also be an excellent choice.

4. Grand appearance

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Kitchen
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

It can be challenging to make your small kitchen look grand. But by using vibrant colours like navy blue or ivory, you will be able to make the room look spacious.

5. Rustic and modern

Área de churrasco N.N, Atelie 3 Arquitetura Atelie 3 Arquitetura Kitchen
Atelie 3 Arquitetura

Atelie 3 Arquitetura
Atelie 3 Arquitetura
Atelie 3 Arquitetura

One can also create a unique kitchen design by combining a rustic stone wall with bright colour fixtures.

6. Combining colours

Living room CAFElab studio Industrial style kitchen
CAFElab studio

Living room

CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio

Another simple way to create a modern looking small kitchen is by mixing different colours. One should always remember to use a darker and lighter tone together so that it compliments the overall space.

7. Accessorizing

Apto. João, RSRG Arquitetos RSRG Arquitetos Kitchen
RSRG Arquitetos

RSRG Arquitetos
RSRG Arquitetos
RSRG Arquitetos

Adding colour to your small kitchen is not just about fixtures. Rather you can also use accessories like ceiling lights, paintings, and flower pots to make your kitchen look amazing.

For more such designs check out our ideabooks

9 Perfect plants for your bedroom
Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks