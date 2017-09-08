7 Colourful and modern small kitchens

A kitchen is definitely the most important part of the house. It is therefore essential that the room is warm, practical and modern. So to help you choose your favorite layout, we compiled seven designs of modern and colourful kitchens that are a little more original than usual. Such designs can also add a bit of colour in our lives which we all need.
If there are no windows in your kitchen but you want to replicate the effects of natural sunlight then using bright yellow fixtures can help you achieve the desired result.
Incorporating bright colours in your kitchen does not mean that it cannot look regal. Using such pastel shades will give you an elegant design.
For those of you who are willing to experiment and want to uplift the vibe of the small kitchen then similar red cabinetry can also be an excellent choice.
It can be challenging to make your small kitchen look grand. But by using vibrant colours like navy blue or ivory, you will be able to make the room look spacious.
One can also create a unique kitchen design by combining a rustic stone wall with bright colour fixtures.
Another simple way to create a modern looking small kitchen is by mixing different colours. One should always remember to use a darker and lighter tone together so that it compliments the overall space.
Adding colour to your small kitchen is not just about fixtures. Rather you can also use accessories like ceiling lights, paintings, and flower pots to make your kitchen look amazing.
