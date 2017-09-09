Your browser is out-of-date.

18 Spectacular looking balconies and terraces

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
piccolo appartamento in città, pucci+saladino architects pucci+saladino architects Interior landscaping
Do you want to transform your balcony or terrace into a friendly and charming setting, but do not know where to start? Well, you could find inspiration through the selection of these 18 balconies and terraces below to create a perfect relaxing place. Despite a small space, you will see that with a little creativity, you can give a new life to the terrace to make it even more fascinating.

1. Stone flooring

Dimora liberty decò, meb progetto ambiente meb progetto ambiente Patios & Decks
A natural stone flooring like this can add a magnificent touch to your terrace.

2. Wooden furniture

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios & Decks
To create a durable flooring you can also use polished wood.

3. A luxurious touch

TERRAZZI - BALCONI - ZONE VERDI - UN BELLISSIMO ATTICO A ROMA, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Patios & Decks Plastic Green
Outdoor areas can also look luxurious if one is willing to accessorize them with things like cushions.

4. Flower beds

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Patios & Decks
If you have enough space on your terrace then incorporating concrete flower beds can be a great idea.

5. Potted plants

Interior Styling BUTLERS Gartenkatalog 2015, Rasa en Détail Rasa en Détail Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Smaller balconies or terraces can also make do with potted plants to get a beautiful vibe.

6. Artistic furniture

Ático en Valencia, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern terrace
Artistic pieces of furniture can give your balcony a completely new dimension.

7. Covered terrace

Un terrazzo molto esposto, Rossana Parizzi Rossana Parizzi Modern terrace
You can also create a practical outdoor seating by covering your terrace with the help of similar fabric sheets.

8. Patio furniture

Wood and Green, Paola Thiella Paola Thiella Patios & Decks
The most durable furniture that you can find for your balcony or terrace is the one made out of jute.

9. Combining elements

TERRAZZO Torino, marta carraro marta carraro Patios & Decks
Combining different elements or materials like wood, stone, and textile can also give you a fantastic outcome.

10. Colour contrast

TERRAZZO TRA LE NUVOLE, CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN CRISTINA MAZZUCCHELLI GREEN DESIGN Modern terrace
Using contrasting colours to decorate your outdoor space will make it look amazing.

11. Corner setting

Decoración villa, Tatiana Doria, Diseño de interiores Tatiana Doria, Diseño de interiores Patios & Decks
One can easily create a relaxing ambience for themselves by opting for a similar corner setting.

12. Bright colours

Arredo Verde _Terrazzo Urbano , Filippo Fiori Architetto Filippo Fiori Architetto Modern terrace
Adding bright colour flowers to your balcony can also transform the space instantly.

13. Tiled floor

Terrazze, Paola Thiella Paola Thiella Modern terrace
Tiled floors make for a great option while designing a balcony or terrace.

14. Creative planters

Vertical Garden, Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Jörg Brachmann Dipl. Designer (FH) Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Using creative planters like these will not only help you save space but will also make it look fabulous.

15. Lighting

piccolo appartamento in città, pucci+saladino architects pucci+saladino architects Interior landscaping
Incorporating a proper light source on your balcony is important so that you can enjoy your evenings as well.

16. Unique flooring

terrace FG ARQUITECTES Modern terrace
terrace

If you want to experiment a little then creating a unique flooring using two different materials can also be worth a shot.

17. Rustic balcony

Deck piscine et cuisine d'extérieur, INSIDE Création INSIDE Création Modern terrace
Creating a terrace or balcony by keeping its natural surrounding in mind will allow you to have a rustic space.

18. Semi-enclosed balcony

homify Patios & Decks
Semi-enclosed balconies like these will let you enjoy the view and also protect you from harsh weather conditions.

Which one of these balconies and terraces was your favourite?

